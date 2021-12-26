AS we bring 2021 to a close, Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) would like to thank you for standing tall with us and to wish you all the best for the Christmas season and the year to come.
Ensuring that our students receive the quality literacy instruction they seek remains at the core of ALTA, and you have been a valued part of this.
Twenty twenty will mark 30 years of ALTA and our first celebration of this milestone is the launch of ALTA Online.
Look out for 30 days of ALTA Online starting on January 3 on all our social media.
ALTA Online is a new Web-based programme of literacy instruction designed for independent use by adults and children ages nine and over. The programme uses Caribbean-centred life skills content to improve reading and spelling, and students can log in any time, from anywhere once they have a laptop or computer, for self-paced learning.
Onward to 2022!
Paula Lucie-Smith
ALTA founder and CEO