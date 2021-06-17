Oops, they did it again

It is my humble opinion that as long as Covid-19 vaccines are available in Trinidad and Tobago the vaccination drive should be continuous and should never be rescheduled.
This was already done for two previous holidays and is now being done again this weekend.
Further restrictions are being announced this weekend amidst the ongoing vaccination drive, which the experts have termed as absolutely crucial to reduce infections.
Although several restrictions have been put in place, there should be no bar on the movement of persons who are to be vaccinated.
The vaccination drive should fall under a medical service and hence should be allowed. The highest priority must be given to the vaccination drive. It must be ramped up while also ensuring the restrictions do not come in the way of the same. There has been a shift in Covid-19 deaths linked to certain types of comorbidities in T&T and health officials believe this could be the result of vaccination.
The Ministry of Health presented what could be the silver lining surrounding the pandemic. Obtaining vaccines and arming the citizens should be the number one priority.
Simon Wright
via e-mail