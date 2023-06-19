SO, when I was younger, a few years ago, when I was but a child, it seems I was fascinated by the world and always asking my mother the why questions. “Yvonne, why is the sky blue?” “Why do the tides come and go?” and the perennial, “Yvonne, what happens to us after we die?” As the first grandchild, I grew up with everyone calling my mother by her first name, so I just followed what they were doing. That was then.