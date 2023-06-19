I am shocked to the core to see a letter in the online Express newspaper on June 19, 2023, regarding the questionable response of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his lame excuses for not answering questions regarding a widely circulating audio tape.
Never, in all my years of pursuing my hobby of politics and letter-writing, has the Express, Newsday or Guardian wrongly published anything that I have written.
I have been writing these letters since January 2004.
I am not amused. I am not flattered. My letters are written only to all three daily newspapers. Never any other newspaper in T&T, and are always written to express my personal, unsolicited, unpaid opinion.
I have always been treated kindly by the editors of all three dailies.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin
Editor’s Note: The letter headlined “Smart and crafty explanation” on Page 14 in yesterday’s Express was in fact written by Marcia Howard and not Lynette Joseph of Diego Martin.
We apologise for the error.