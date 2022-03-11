Open all schools now to save our children

Trinidad and Tobago, it is vital we open all our schools fully now and run full-time. And I do mean all schools.
We are damaging our children, big-time. They are the country’s future. Rotational schooling causes mental distress, increased exposure to violence, abuse and increased malnutrition from missed school meals.
All of the above factors have long-term consequences for the health and well-being of this and future generations.
Every day we delay the 100-per cent running of all schools full-time, we are doing irreparable damage to a generation of children already subjected to one of the worst education outcomes in this world.
All schools should be opened fully and run continuously. Every child needs to be in their school every day, full-time.
There is no justification with rotational schooling. Teachers have had enough time to be vaccinated if they so choose. The children of T&T must not be made sacrificial lambs.
The immediate full and continuous running of all our schools cannot be delayed a minute more to protect against the selfish interests of adults who choose to remain unvaccinated.
Children who remain at nominal risk of severe disease have suffered disproportionately.
Rotational schooling is deepening inequality T&T. Our children have lost more than 50 per cent of their schooling in 2020 and 2021.
T&T cannot afford to lose another learner or another hour of learning time. The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam is soon. Are the potential pupils ready?
It is imperative we get every child back in the classroom safely now and full-time. Our duty is to protect the interests of all our children, and safeguarding their future is the most important task we have as a society.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town