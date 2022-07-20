Your vicious and baseless attack on the integrity of your fellow members of the Inner Bar who supported the Hon Attorney General in last week’s no-confidence motion vote was disgraceful, vulgar, dirty, obscene, shameless and wicked.
It was reported in all the print media of July 20 that you stated that those who defended Armour were “singing for their supper”. You refer to them as grovellers who have shamed themselves as beggars and “eat ah food lawyers” and CEPEP and URP lawyers.
Yesterday’s Express Editorial stated that your attack on the lawyers was an insult to our democracy and embarrassing from one who has been adorned with silk, had two brief stints as attorney general and served a term as prime minister. But you are not really a leader of the Inner Bar of Trinidad and Tobago. You are a politician par excellence.
I come with clean hands. I want the public to know that I am not a member of the UNC party which you lead, but I unhesitatingly accept and recognise you as the de facto and de jure leader of the UNC. I support the UNC party. I accept and know that you are an extremely strong woman, an astute and cunning politician who deserves a second chance to be the prime minister of this country.
But you are not really a leader of the Inner Bar of Trinidad and Tobago—neither criminal nor civil. And I, as one of the leaders of the criminal Bar in this country, do not accept and/or recognise you as an attorney deserving of silk.
The legal profession and the country, by extension, are quite aware that you as prime minister awarded your good self silk. But the award of silk is no mere sinecure.
In your entire career as an attorney, you would be hard pressed to demonstrate or establish to the legal profession that you had satisfied the criteria for the award of silk:
i. professional eminence and distinction which established you as a leader in the profession;
ii. sound intellectual ability and thorough, comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge of law and practice in the field which you practise;
iii. outstanding ability as an advocate in the higher courts;
iv. the highest professional standing, having gained the respect of the bench and the profession in obtaining the advocate’s duty to the court and to the administration of justice while presenting your client’s case and being formidable, fair and honourable as an opponent;
v. total professional integrity;
vi. maturity of judgment and balance; and
vii. a high-quality practice... and one based on demanding cases which allow the full measures of the above qualities to be demonstrated.
Pray, name for the country the “demanding cases” which you advocated which brought out the full measure of your merit, ability and integrity as an attorney.
You are an experienced politician, and politics has a morality of its own (said Basdeo Panday). And in your quest to undermine and thus destroy the credibility of your opponent, Dr Keith Rowley, you are attacking the merit, ability and integrity of his chosen Attorney General—Reginald Armour, SC, a man of impeccable integrity. But you did not stop there! You have gone beyond the attacks on the politicians and you have now descended into the arena of the legal profession to attack the members of the Inner Bar who supported the attorney general in the recent no-confidence motion.
It is incumbent upon me, as one of the leaders of the Inner Bar, to put you in your place.
You singled out Russell Martineau, SC, for your scornful and vulgar attack. And as a true hypocrite you stated that you had the utmost respect for him, yet you described him as a CEPEP/URP lawyer singing for his supper and being a shameless groveller. Martineau was once attorney general of Trinidad and Tobago. He possesses the merit, ability and integrity of an honourable member of the Inner Bar. Yet you made a wicked, vicious, vulgar and immoral attack on his impeccable integrity, and without blinking an eye you stated you had the utmost respect for him. What an oxymoron.
When Keith Rowley referred to lawyers as “bottom feeders” and when he told a citizen to “kiss his a---”, I chastised him in the print media as an incorrigible rogue and a charlatan. I said he was dressing himself in prime minister’s robes, but he was really an imposter.
I humbly suggest that you return the instrument to the president who conferred silk upon you; or the alternative—stop placing SC next to your surname, Persad-Bissessar.
And in spite of my condemnation of you, I still support you as the de facto and de jure leader of the great UNC party, and will still vote for you via your Tunapuna UNC candidate to make you our next prime minister.
And in conclusion, I vehemently condemn the members of the Inner Bar who are in private practice and who up until now have failed to contribute to the debate on the “no-confidence vote” against the AG. They are showing their true colours as nothing but the legal parasitic oligarchy.