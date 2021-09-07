beaches will be closed.

LAST HURRAH: Two children run past beach-goers at Maracas Beach.

–Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Many of us support most of the very restrictive measures curtailing our personal freedoms enacted by the Government to help ensure public safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indeed, we are now all accustomed to constantly washing our hands raw on a daily basis while struggling to breathe through restrictive masks and avoiding all close human contact until arriving home.

However, there is one measure which I and many other citizens are firmly against, and that is the restriction placed on visiting our beaches and rivers.

Currently, due to the imposition of the state of emergency, consuming alcohol in a public place is against the law, which makes it much easier for the authorities to stop people congregating.

So you set up camera systems at all our beaches and rivers known for attracting crowds, establish a police presence there, and enforce the rule of no congregating. Simple.

In this regard, Barbados opens their beaches for a few hours in both the morning and the evening, with few problems, and we should be doing the same.

Gregory Wight

Maraval

