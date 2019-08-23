I suggest that all government offices be opened on Saturdays to facilitate the general public who might have business to conduct but cannot afford to visit these offices since they might be working from Monday to Friday as well.
We can also stagger people’s working hours so that some ministries can open as early as 6 a.m. and close as late as 6 p.m. As for lazy public officers, I say put in palm readers in all ministries to keep track of their time as well as give each worker sufficient tasks to keep them productive throughout the course of the day. Those at ministries that are overstaffed can be redeployed to other departments or be given VSEP.