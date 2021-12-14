Opening schools and mandatory vaccination

I would like to first commend my colleagues in public health and those on the frontline whose concerted efforts over the past year and a half have saved thousands of Trinbagonian lives. I also praise the efforts of the Government in the early stages of the pandemic, which enacted strict measures that facilitated this preservation of life.
We are now in a very different place and the Government needs to make significant changes to ensure the lives and livelihoods of all citizens, in particular our children, are safeguarded.
It is astounding that primary schools have remained closed for over a year. This is a travesty for the youngest children, for whom school is integral to their cognitive and social development. Children doing examinations have been prioritised, but the preschool years and the neurological development that takes place in this time comes not back!
The impact of the last 18 months is going to be felt for generations. The gaps in educational attainment between rich and poor will be at their widest for years to come, as parents who can afford it are educating their children in “pods”, while those who cannot are left to flounder.
The absence of action on the part of the Government begs the question of where are those people who are meant to be advocating for the children? Where are the teachers who must be seeing, daily the impact of online school (or lack thereof) on their pupils? Where are their parents? I know of only one group that has protested the ongoing school closures—OpenschoolsTT—which consists almost entirely of middle-class white women, when the ongoing school closures will affect the poorest black and Indian children the most.
It is important to recognise that the opening of schools is not the priority of the public health officials who have steered us capably and cautiously through this pandemic. Their priority will always be postponing end-of-life events, and opening schools will not help achieve that. We are, however, not in the same situation we were in last year. Vaccines have been procured and distributed, and those who have chosen not to protect themselves or the wider society cannot halt the progress of the rest of the country.
Vaccine uptake has effectively plateaued since mid-October, and adults who have not vaccinated themselves will have no plans to vaccinate their children. If the modelling predicts reopening schools will come at too high a price, then mandatory vaccination of all adults is the only answer—and this decision must be made swiftly to allow the reopening of schools as early as possible.
Dr Krista Farrell
consultant neurologist, London, UK