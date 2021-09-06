Operate to vaccinate?

while there are many roads with potholes that are not being repaired nationwide, I can’t help but advise the authorities to first attend to the two huge potholes directly at the entrance to the Grand Stand at Queen’s Park Savannah where people are going to be vaccinated.
You want us to “Vaccinate to operate” but you must first “Operate for us to vaccinate”.
The other potholes that need repairing are too numerous to mention and are getting worse by the day.
I could put together a list but I fear it would fall on blind eyes.