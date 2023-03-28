Opinion vs fact

Last Wednesday, a bill was passed in the Lower House to accept the recommendations of an EBC Report that resulted in the shifting of certain boundaries within six regional corporations, including those of Mayaro/Rio Claro and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo. That has further resulted in the creation of two new districts in local government—one in each of the mentioned corporations.
My initial response to that news was that those communities would now be able to benefit from increased representation and that could never be a bad thing, particularly with local government reform being anticipated before the next election.
It was, therefore, surprising to read an article which quoted a prominent political scientist on Friday morning that, while making no assertion that there will be any negative impact on either the residents’ right to representation or any change to the political configuration of those corporations, it painted a picture of political influence in the recommendations themselves.
It was particularly worrisome that, based in pure speculation, the subject matter expert stated that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) had the ability to conduct “gerrymandering”.
For the information of people reading this, gerrymandering refers to the manipulating of boundaries of an electoral constituency so as to favour one party or class.
That a political scientist, someone the general public would and rightfully should consider a source of reliable information, could so easily undermine the integrity of the EBC in one simple statement bothers me.
Further to that, and also quite alarming, it was also stated that while people might assume the EBC carries out its mandate without political interference, the UNC had raised concern that the President was a member of the PNM and, given the fact that the President appoints EBC members, one could develop a fear that both the members and their decisions could be politically biased.
Again, the implications of this end position being put forward to be interpreted by many as a statement of fact is dangerously undermining to both the EBC and the Office of the President, not to mention the integrity of all State boards appointed by our new President going forward.
What was not stated was that the recommendation was made by an existing board that has pre-dated President Kangaloo’s inauguration. Neither was it stated that the current President resigned from the PNM upon assumption of her previous incarnation as President of the Senate.
To link the recommendations adopted out of the EBC Report with a position of a politically influenced EBC is loose in the extreme, and in itself could be interpreted as political bias on the part of the political scientist himself.
If that is the case, then he should be interviewed in the capacity of his political affiliation, and not in his professional capacity. To not do that is to not give the reader the benefit of understanding the difference between a statement of political opinion and a professional statement of fact.
Daniel P William
Diego Martin