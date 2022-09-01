OPM must do better

The fete, Stink and Dutty, would not have had the same appeal if it was framed as “Stink and Dirty”. Nor would IN.DE.PAINT.DANCE have reached its target audience if it used traditional language.
But when the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) deliberately misspells a word in a full-page newspaper advertisement, the teacher in me jumps up. It is even more annoying when the word is “patriotism” and spelled as “patriartism” to announce an art exhibition. For some people this was clever, but for me it is inappropriate and another example of unsuitable action coming out of the highest office in our country. We are already struggling with promoting the concept of patriotism; why would you now misspell the word?
The creative industry often hides behind the notion of artistic licence when they are deliberately grammatically incorrect or use nuanced phrases to imply oddities.
There are global examples of significant brands misusing grammar and spelling to attract attention and their brands have not experienced any significant damage. So, there is a role for satiric misspelling, particularly on social media, but not out of the highest office of our land.
Let’s do better.
Dennise Demming
Diego Martin