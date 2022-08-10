Once more the chief protester in this country is on the rampage.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, clearly bereft of any ideas as to how to manage her party, far less the country, takes the cowardly way out by instructing her clueless councillors not to attend a consultation on local government reform hosted by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar warns her hapless councillors that the Prime Minister will only bouff them and they will be sitting there looking like yard fowls.
Perhaps the UNC leader is quite aware of the mentality and lack of quality of her local government representatives, and is fearful they may embarrass themselves when facing top Government officials, including the Prime Minister.
Perhaps the Opposition Leader is also aware her party representatives may not be able to articulate the needs of their corporations in a cogent and structured manner, or to even put suggestions as to how to improve the delivery of goods and services.
Perhaps the longest serving leader of the Opposition and serial loser is fearful that the bright lights of the capital city will dazzle her councillors, and they will indeed look like yard fowls when away from their own comfort zone.
Perhaps the floundering leader took the opportunity to wield her whip of authority over the party to show other pretenders who is the real boss, and to remind them of the saying “when I talk, no damn dog bark”.
Perhaps the most important statement made by Mrs Persad-Bissessar is that Dr Rowley cannot fire them, subtly implying that she can fire them by not putting them up as candidates at the next local government elections. Perhaps she forgot the electorate could fire all of them for poor representation and kicksing in public office.
The UNC has once more lost a golden opportunity to voice its concerns with regard to the long-awaited local government reform. They have lost another opportunity to impress their burgesses that they have some quality and mettle to represent them in a manner befitting their office, and that they are much more than protesting every morning about the lack of funds to deal with perennial flooding.
The country is clearly fed up with the victimhood mentality. Perhaps that is asking for too much from the UNC.
Perhaps the UNC needs more Samuel Sankars.
Rabindra Moonan
San Fernando