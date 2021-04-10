Opposition Leader must apologise to the nation

The National Youth League of the People’s National Movement (PNM) notes, like the rest of the national community, the abysmal display of vindictiveness and immaturity portrayed by the parliamentary membership of the United National Congress (UNC), led by Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
This baseless “boycott” of Friday’s parliamentary sitting was as horrific as it was disrespectful. The Opposition’s antics, in the usual misguided fashion, have once again displayed to the population their immaturity and overwhelming passion for nonsense. Nineteen constituencies were left disenfranchised and without a voice by this absolute disregard for duty, and the individual representatives must be held to account.
That said, we are not surprised. The UNC continues to struggle for relevance on the political landscape by spurious attempts to score cheap political points.
Imagine, a leader who told us that sunlight will kill Covid-19 and who had a plan to build a dome over Trinidad, and probably Tobago, has now found fault in the Covid-19 protocols enforced at the Red House. It is distasteful, to say the least.
Where was the concern when the former member for Caroni East was rubbing and snubbing everybody he came into contact with whilst not wearing a mask during the election season? What about the very same Opposition Leader who was seen on numerous occasions without a mask on the campaign trail, hugging and kissing her supporters who as well were also maskless in many instances?
To the UNC, service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago is a theatrical performance, but the fact is they are currently playing for unentertained, unimpressed audiences.
All the necessary measures were put in place to ensure that the Parliament and the very limited persons who occupy the space on a day-to-day basis are safe and Covid-19 free.
The UNC continues to make a mockery of this country. Their attempts to deceive the people to take credit for the acquisition of vaccines donated by the people and government of China and the government of India in the fight against Covid-19 were pathetic and purple. It was Dr Rowley’s keen leadership and experience that led the conversation for the regional distribution of vaccines.
Covid-19 is no joke. Our heart goes out to the too many people who have been affected by this deadly virus.
We therefore call upon the Opposition Leader to do the right thing and apologise to the people of this nation, particularly the constituents of the UNC-held constituencies, and to the many front-line workers who continue to put their lives at risk to protect the Parliament.
The PNM Youth League applauds the PNM-led Government for the successful management of our nation during the global pandemic, which now affords our young senior pupils to progress in a safe learning environment where needed.
The league is confident that the country will ultimately recover and thrive, not by accident but by the mere prudence and solid leadership as demonstrated by the honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Shawn Williams
public relations officer,
PNM National Youth League