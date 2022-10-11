Now that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to discontinue the case against Gerald Ramdeen and Anand Ramlogan, the Leader of the Opposition should immediately reinstate Ramdeen to the Opposition Senate line-up.
When Ramdeen was initially charged, the Leader of the Opposition removed Ramdeen from the Senate benches, indicating he should clear his name.
Ramdeen’s name is now cleared, so what will Kamla Persad-Bissessar do? Ramdeen was the only person of gravitas on the Opposition bench filled with sycophants, including Anil Roberts, who has the stigma of the LifeSport corruption allegation.
While Mrs Persad-Bissessar clings tightly to the charged David Lee in the House of Representatives as Chief Whip, Ramdeen was ostracised from the UNC following his unceremonious removal from the Opposition Senate bench.
Interestingly, Mrs Persad-Bissessar, while in government, removed several mMinisters from office on simple allegations. Glen Ramadharsingh, Chandresh Sharma, Jack Warner, Mary King, Anand Ramlogan, Gary Griffith, to name a few, were all removed.
Now that the DPP has decided to discontinue the case against Ramdeen, what is the impediment in the re-appointment of Ramdeen to the Senate?
Surely the contribution of Ramdeen would be immensely superior to what passes for debate by the UNC’s Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Damien Lyder, Wade Mark, Anil Roberts and David Nakhid.
Dr Devant Maharaj
