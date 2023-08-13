Opposition lip service on crime fight

The UNC local government campaign recently took a very extreme turn, with the opposition leader using some very incendiary language to promote her latest crime-fighting policy stance. This of course is the “stand your ground” law which she proposes to enact along with a proliferation of guns to the public through FULs.
This is a very concerning measure, especially considering her calls for citizens to “light them up”, “empty the clip” and “load up the ’matic”. This is all part of a very hardline approach to home invasions which has gripped the public’s attention.
However, I would like to examine how we came to this extreme position since, in my view, the UNC was afforded ample opportunity to tackle this and other issues on crime and failed to do so.
In 2021, the current Government sought to extend the life of the Anti-Gang Act which made it a criminal offence to be engaged in gang activities. It defined a gang as two or more persons who conspire to or engage in criminal activities. Among these activities outlined were forcible entry, assault, murder and firearm offences, to name a few.
Most home invasions committed appear to fall under this definition and are often perpetrated by gangs. A law to strike at the heart of gang activity would have certainly impacted their home-invasion activities as well.
However, the UNC outright rejected this bill—a bill which they first passed as a government, and now has rejected it.
The Government again sought to extend the life of the Bail Amendment Bill in 2022, which sought to restrict bail for certain serious offences, including assault, firearm offences, gang activity, sexual assault and murder.
The idea was that the system was replete with repeat offenders who simply commit a crime, get arrested, are granted bail and are out on the streets to commit the same crime again shortly after.
By denying bail for these serious offences, criminals are kept in jail and not allowed back on the streets to terrorise citizens. The Opposition called the law draconian, and argued for the rights of the criminals to be granted bail.
Needing a special majority, they failed to support the bill once again, and this important crime-fighting initiative was no more.
Let me paint a scenario for you that is all too real in this country in 2023. A gang is allowed to operate with impunity because there is no longer a specific law to target their activity. They can plan a home invasion, break in with firearms, assault, or even worse.
If arrested and brought before the courts, bail is granted. Within a short time, they are out on the streets, doing what they know to do best—home invasions again.
And so, this cycle can continue, with our citizens being terrorised over and over—all while the tools which the Government, even the then-commissioner of police who is now a politician, asked for were denied to them, to tackle this problem by the UNC Opposition.
If the UNC is serious about tackling crime and appears to have adopted a hardline, extremist stance on criminals, then I call upon them to reject their “rights of criminals” arguments, which allowed them to reject the Bail Amendment Bill and Anti-Gang legislation.
Instead, support the Government in providing real legislative teeth to keep criminals off our streets and our homes, while striking at the heart of gang activity, which is plaguing our society.
Vyash Nandlal
Couva