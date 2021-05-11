We note with concern and interest recent expressions made with regard to the use of vaccines. Our research confirms the historical application and approval of this “miracle of medicine”, as presented by Dr Roshan Parasram, our Chief Medical Officer.
Firstly, we encourage all believers in the Lord Jesus Christ to avail themselves to be vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity. We do not believe the Covid-19 vaccine represents the mark of the beast or the Antichrist. In furtherance of this objective, as bishop of the Pentecostal and Apostolic Ministries International (PAMI), I will be vaccinated when the Sinopharm vaccines arrive.
We wish to address the Leader of the Opposition of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Honourable Opposition Leader, yours is an enormous responsibly which, at this time, transcends all other personal and political considerations.
We commend you for your accomplishments and your inspirational life. You have demonstrated and continue to demonstrate what a strong, determined and destined woman can do, with God on her side.
As a daughter of Trinidad and Tobago, we ask you to consider what legacy you wish to leave, and how you would like history to record the accomplishments of the first woman prime minister of our beloved country. We appeal to you as a mother, sister and former prime minister of our blessed twin-island republic.
It is our thinking that an Opposition which cooperates with the Government at this time would be viewed with more credibility and character. We are alarmed when we observe what might be considered careless and reckless statements, erroneous information, and accusations against professional public officers.
I personally know Dr Avery Hinds, alongside whom I had the pleasure of working at the Ministry of Health. Dr Hinds is an outstanding academic and an astute medical professional.
It is with great trepidation that I agree with Dr Suruj Rambachan and I further remind the members of the Opposition, you are slaughtering your own people by this conduct. I urge all supporters and sympathisers of the Opposition to heed the advice of Dr Rai Ragbir and Dr Lackram Bodoe.
I wish to take the opportunity to thank the Honourable Prime Minister for his care and concern for his people. This was demonstrated when he reversed his stance on an economic relief package for the second “lockdown”. We know more has to be done as the need arises.
In closing, since the 50,000 Tobago excursion is said to be responsible for this second wave, how come Tobago does not yet have massive outbreaks or deaths?
Prophet De Van Narine
bishop and founder of PAMI