It is unfortunate to raise the question about T&T’s 4,200-plus Covid-19-related deaths at this juncture. Timing is of the essence.
Why now? T&T is open to visitors, and the cruise ships are arriving. Partying and shows are happening. Christmas and Carnival features are in full swing.
But is the United National Congress so desperate to find topics to bad-mouth the sitting People’s National Movement Government? Are they trying to insult our intelligence?
Once past the huge crime statistics and the horrendous flooding, what else is there to discuss? Potholes and landslips? Queries regarding the deaths from Covid-19 are the only topic left on the political agenda for general election 2025?
Please, let us get real. T&T is noted for the high number of citizens with serious comorbidities, particularly persons with diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
Compared with the rest of Caricom, we are over-fed consumers of far too much alcohol and salty and sugary takeaway food.
I admit to listening to Senator Nakhid and his special motion on Tuesday. I was totally unsurprised at his contribution. It is my humble view that when an opposition senator says the government is corrupt and inept, I have to smile.
Do they, the UNC, ever gaze into the mirror? And not just fact-checking themselves regarding allegations from 2010-2015?
The UNC appears of the view that so many if their supporters are doctors that they should have been in charge of the entire Covid-19 exercise.
Encouraging cheap self-testing for the virus because of the allegations of mistakes being made was not a good idea.
Thousands of citizens would have self-tested wrongly, and would have turned up asking for treatment.
The only persons who would have made some very serious money would have been the various pharmacies selling cheap over-the-counter tests.
Out there in foreign you do not have to be a medical practitioner to be in charge of management of hospitals and health services.
It is only in T&T that we believe doctors do not have to put on their pyjamas, just like everybody, one leg at a time.