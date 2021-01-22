Permit me the opportunity to offer some words of caution and advice to our seasoned army of Opposition politicians who have now made an obscene habit of abstaining in parliamentary votes of public importance.

Beware: when you abstain from voting on matters of national interest, it’s only a matter of time before the electorate abstains from voting for you.

I have little doubt that you will continue to incite a small and vocal base that is consistent in both its size and support.

But, sooner or later, karma is going to catch up with you. And with it, the epiphany that you have not only eroded your voting base, but that you have also ­alienated voters from the middle of the pool of political sentiment.

No right-thinking voter will abide by a politician who believes his/her opinion important enough to voice it in the cut and thrust of parliamentary debate, but who lacks the political backbone to stand up for those beliefs when the vote is taken.

In the words of Yoda, you must “do... or do not. There is no try”.

In other words, if you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything.

And as you abdicate your responsibility to your constituents and the public, you can expect that, more and more, voters will abdicate their support for you.

This is a habit, I assure you, that will inevitably doom you to the dust heap of political history.

Be warned.

G Elias

Cascade

