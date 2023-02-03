Opposition rewriting history on Dragon gas deal

In his letter to the editor, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray states that “at no time has the UNC (United National Congress) taken a position that the lifting of the sanctions and access to the Dragon opportunity is anything other than a great opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago”.
I want to call foul on that position by MP Paray and to state categorically that he is attempting to rewrite history, in the hopes that the country will forget that the UNC Opposition were calling for sanctions on this country, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy while they were trying to secure our future in Caracas and Washington, DC, and will likewise forget when the Opposition took a public position that they recognised Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela—in direct contradiction to Government’s position.
MP Paray has provided a watery recognition of the fruits borne out of the hard work the Government put in to get us all here while also having to counter the active, undermining campaign that his party conducted in parallel to the Government’s efforts. The simple fact is that given the UNC’s public position, Trinidad and Tobago would never be in the excellent position we now find ourselves.
The MP goes on to speak about the Government’s “bungling with respect to measures to place the energy sector on a growth path”. Here is the UNC rewriting fact and history yet again. Where is his recognition of the UNC’s bungling of the gas renewal deals in the period 2010-2015? Where is his recognition of the bungling of the distribution of gas to downstreamers, with the deal to send existing gas to a new plant in La Brea without considering the implications to the existing players in the market?
Where was his recognition of the hard work Minister Stuart Young and the PM put in to renegotiate Trinbago’s holdings in Atlantic LNG’s various trains, or the highly successful 2022 onshore and nearshore competitive bid round, or the pathway to energy diversification he has put us on with the massive solar park project his ministry recently commenced?
As a nation, we have a long memory for bacchanal and a short one for sense and fact. MP Paray is usually one that presents himself as level-headed and his words usually back up that perception. In this case, however, I fear that he has been made to deviate from his modus operandi by others more senior to him in his party.
We must never forget neither the work of the Government nor the work of the Opposition on this matter because while we have now arrived at the door to a secure future in terms of a supply, only one of them worked to get the country here.
Daniel P William
Diego Martin