Opposition rewriting history on Dragon gas deal

In his letter to the editor, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray states that “at no time has the UNC (United National Congress) taken a position that the lifting of the sanctions and access to the Dragon opportunity is anything other than a great opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago”.

I want to call foul on that position by MP Paray and to state categorically that he is attempting to rewrite history, in the hopes that the country will forget that the UNC Opposition were calling for sanctions on this country, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy while they were trying to secure our future in Caracas and Washington, DC, and will likewise forget when the Opposition took a public position that they recognised Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela—in direct contradiction to Government’s position.

MP Paray has provided a watery recognition of the fruits borne out of the hard work the Government put in to get us all here while also having to counter the active, undermining campaign that his party conducted in parallel to the Government’s efforts. The simple fact is that given the UNC’s public position, Trinidad and Tobago would never be in the excellent position we now find ourselves.

The MP goes on to speak about the Government’s “bungling with respect to measures to place the energy sector on a growth path”. Here is the UNC rewriting fact and history yet again. Where is his recognition of the UNC’s bungling of the gas renewal deals in the period 2010-2015? Where is his recognition of the bungling of the distribution of gas to downstreamers, with the deal to send existing gas to a new plant in La Brea without considering the implications to the existing players in the market?

Where was his recognition of the hard work Minister Stuart Young and the PM put in to renegotiate Trinbago’s holdings in Atlantic LNG’s various trains, or the highly successful 2022 onshore and nearshore competitive bid round, or the pathway to energy diversification he has put us on with the massive solar park project his ministry recently commenced?

As a nation, we have a long memory for bacchanal and a short one for sense and fact. MP Paray is usually one that presents himself as level-headed and his words usually back up that perception. In this case, however, I fear that he has been made to deviate from his modus operandi by others more senior to him in his party.

We must never forget neither the work of the Government nor the work of the Opposition on this matter because while we have now arrived at the door to a secure future in terms of a supply, only one of them worked to get the country here.

Daniel P William

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gas deal faces snags

Gas deal faces snags

Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts to move the Dragon deal forward have hit the first snag with the public criticism of non-cash payments by Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

“They tell a country it has permission to negotiate with Venezuela, but it cannot pay in dollars or any form of cash. It must pay with food or products. That is colonialism,” said the Venezuelan president in a broadcast on Thursday.

The shape of that hurt

The shape of that hurt

It is one of those rare occasions when every praise song being sung is true. Not one word has been misspent—generous, gentle, erudite, kind, gracious, pioneering—it is easy to endorse them sincerely. Since his passing, Gordon Rohlehr has invoked the kind of gratitude and love that truly befits the colossal space he occupied so unassumingly in his lifetime.

Celebrate top students

We of the Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago work in service to our community and country. As such, we are concerned citizens who like to see our society and its achieving citizens progress. In the same spirit of concern, we are often troubled when things go wrong, when citizens fall short or bad things happen in our society.

Poisoning our food basket

The Express report “Safe or not? Concerns over use of pesticides on crops” puts a welcome spotlight on the overuse of insidious chemicals in the daily diet of Trinbagonians. It’s a problem that’s existed for many decades in Trinidad and Tobago at unknown human cost.

In 2005, in the course of investigating the existence of the “Dirty Dozen” persistent organic pollutants (POPS), including pesticides, in T&T for my magazine, Samaan, I was told by the Toxic Chemicals Control Board that they did not exist on the official register as permitted substances.

Those were the days

Those days

We never passed anyone

on the streets or on the roads

without saying to them,

“Good morning or good evening,”

And it’s not only good greetings

but good greetings to Aunty or Uncle.

Opposition rewriting history on Dragon gas deal

In his letter to the editor, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray states that “at no time has the UNC (United National Congress) taken a position that the lifting of the sanctions and access to the Dragon opportunity is anything other than a great opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago”.