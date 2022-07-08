Opposition rhetoric baffling

The UNC Youth Arm’s press release, which states, “UNC Youth Arm is fed up with this PNM Rowley-led government...”, vehemently casts aspersions on our young people and this Government by way of pillorying and hectoring.

They launched into a tirade of sordid details and countless untruths deemed impertinent and inscrutable.

It does not speak to diligent advocates for youth empowerment, philanthropy and powers that govern our schools, but an attack on our civic-minded beings.

To shamelessly allude to school violence mimicking the actions of our Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr Keith Rowley, and Cabinet is baseless. If the issue of school violence is to be properly addressed, it was certainly done in poor taste.

For what purpose was the release made? It shows a clear-cut aberration, tantamount to mystifying and putting the public in an awkward position. This Government has always generously supported education.

I am further compelled to debunk these utterances. Thankfully, the Honourable Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education, and the Honourable Lisa Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, as experienced educators, have made efforts under this remit to continuously revise, refresh and reinstate programmes to identify and improve policies for the management and monitoring of the governance structure of schools and administration.

As it stands now, being culturally entrenched in digitisation, this present Government has continually endeavoured to ensure no child is left behind. High commendations are deserving. Therefore, the Opposition’s rhetoric is baffling.

Against such a backdrop, this Government also strongly evinced joint efforts with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Administration and Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, and key stakeholders to ensure pupils receive the support needed, with the desire to see them wear a beatific smile, knowing they have not been forgotten.

So, how could the seemingly jingoistic propaganda warrant the UNC Youth Arm to present this pronouncement to impute sub-par performance on this Government? Under the Opposition’s tenure was a mere simulacrum.

Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Port of Spain

