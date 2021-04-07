It is in such poor taste that the Opposition chose to politicise the Prime Minister’s contracting of the Covid-19 virus. The Opposition, like a Venus fly trap in an insect swarm, fed on viscous pettiness.
The outcome was an alleged attack on the Prime Minister and his administration for what it (the Opposition) perceived as failings in managing the pandemic.
Dr Rowley does not have to be your friend, nor do you have to share a cup of tea with him to extend well-wishes. He is a fellow human being and a proud son of the soil.
The Opposition Leader should know extending a humane and genuine wish for the Prime Minister of our country would not have made her weaker.
On the contrary, you would have displayed not only your decency, but political maturity and strength.
Never mind the default action is the blaming of your opponent for all and sundry. Rise above that.
It is indeed sad and laughable that in its so-called attempts to champion our rights, the Opposition seems to have lost its way.