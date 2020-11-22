Opposition strategy illogical

IT always escapes my logic, both from a practical sense and a political sense as to why the Opposition chooses to adopt as its strategy, the non-support of anti-crime bills.

I would think it’s just good politics to be hard on crime.

Their list of objections is a long one, ranging from previous Anti-Gang bills, the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Anti-Money Laundering bills, Gun Control bills and many others which the Commissioner of Police himself has pleaded for.

By our own observation and experience, gang activity runs rampant in this country and is linked to guns, drugs, human trafficking and a long list of other crimes which plague our citizens.

Further, our number one benchmark for crime–the murder rate –is directly linked in a large way to gang activity; just look at the statistics.

So, it is definitely good policy and strategy to target the heart of criminality, gangs and gang activity.

From this perspective, it still eludes as to why the Opposition, after introducing this Bill and passing it as law in their term, using it in anti-crime measures, cannot see the merit in extending this critical piece of legislation.

Further, another government is denied using this critical tool in its crime fighting arsenal.

Worse yet, persons charged under this Act and still in the legal system may have just gotten a literal, “get out of jail free” card.

I understand in the cut and thrust of politics there are certain posturing which must take place but crime is not an issue to play politics with. This is the number one issue plaguing citizens and every element in a carefully put together crime fighting plan is critical and serves its purpose. For me it’s a travesty to see the Anti-Gang law expire. While us citizens register our extreme disappointment, I’m sure champagne will be popping and Hennessey pouring as gangsters celebrate.

Vyash Nandlal

Couva

