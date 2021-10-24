Opposition voices will not be muted

I have taken note of the comments of Senator Anthony Vieira published in Saturday’s Express.
I must firstly place on record my disappointment that the Senator would remain silent in the Chamber on Thursday, but choose to attack the Opposition through the media. If the Senator thought anyone was conflicted, he had a duty to raise it in the Chamber so his allegation could be properly answered.
No Independent or PNM member who sat in the House raised that issue, which is surprising as they are all quite comfortable raising points that lack substance.
Senator Vieira has displayed (perhaps) wilful ignorance and lack of understanding of the issues at hand. He voted against the (impeachment) motion without an appreciation for the salient facts, which is a complete betrayal of his oath of office.
The case he referred to is a completely different issue which does not touch and concern the motion presented to the Parliament.
The issues which form the basis of the motion brought by the Leader of the Opposition surround the conduct of the President and Bliss Seepersad, sister of his colleague on the Independent Bench.
This conduct, involving secret communication with an unnamed person, the withdrawal of a merit list after submission and the failure of the President to obey Section 123 of the Constitution has absolutely no connection to any other litigation.
Senator Vieira is an attorney and the difference in the two matters would be obvious to a first-year law student, once they are not wearing “balisier-coloured” glasses.
The Senator seems to have adopted the PNM style of attacking members of the Opposition with baseless and unsubstantiated accusations delivered with aristocratic condescension. Some have a propensity to accept PNM detritus. That is their choice, but they cannot impose that stance on the Opposition.
Instead of parroting PNM propaganda, Senator Vieira should read the motion filed by the Member for Siparia and all the information in the public domain surrounding this debacle.
This may provide an opportunity to exercise some independent thought on serious matters affecting the country, instead of commenting on the behaviour of others with sanctimonious piety.
If the Independent senators want to discuss important matters in whispered tones over tea and crumpets, they can do that on their own time. The UNC will have its voice heard inside and outside of the Parliament. They can mute our mikes but not our voices.
The Parliament is not a place to shield your colleagues who see no issue with pursuing private interests by voting against the establishment of a tribunal to investigate matters which involve possible wrongdoing by their sibling, but who abstain from voting on matters that affect the national interest like the gutting of the Procurement Act.
That behaviour, in my view, is worse than what we see in any fish market as the fishmongers and those who patronise them exhibit a higher level of decency, honesty and integrity.
Senator Vieira considers the pounding of desks and being persistent in verbal protests against the undemocratic conduct of proceedings as being unbecoming of parliamentarians, but is comfortable with calling citizens “idiots”. The Opposition Senate bench will not be intimidated by the pomp and arrogance of someone whom no one voted for, and who refuses to stand for what is right and just.
The false and derogatory statements made by Senator Vieira about members of the Opposition and their conduct only serve to bolster the view that the senator is more eager to join the PNM campaign to silence the voice of the Opposition as opposed to seeking answers on behalf of the population.
We remain committed to our duty despite any misguided diatribes emanating from those who hide behind the fig leaf of an independent title.
Jayanti R Lutchmedial
Opposition senator
attorney-at-law