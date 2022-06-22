On Tuesday, the Opposition bench in the Senate twice staged walkouts on Attorney General Reginald Armour. This complemented the actions of the Opposition bench in the House of Representatives last Monday.
The Opposition has explained its actions as being the result of the Attorney General’s recent disqualification in the Piarco Airport corruption case that has now dragged on in the courts of Florida for the better part of two decades.
For the benefit of my own sense of clarity, however, can anyone recall a single instance, in the past two decades since these legal proceedings began, when the UNC (United National Congress) has shown similar righteous indignation and disdain for the accused in the Piarco Airport matter?
For that matter, has the Opposition ever spoken out in condemnation of the alleged crimes that were committed in the construction of the new Piarco Airport terminal? And has Kamla Persad-Bissessar ever walked out or even distanced herself and her party from the likes of Galbaransingh, Kuei Tung, et al?
From my own perspective, the fact that there appears to be more of a hue and cry about the failure of the Attorney General’s powers of recollection than over the fact that we are now 20 years into a case, in which the American defendants have long been convicted, sentenced and released, is as much of an indictment of the collective moral character of the Opposition party as it is on the propensity of the public to deliberately conflate and obfuscate the real issues in favour of whatever is the fashionable outrage of the day.
What’s more, this latest show of protest is nothing short of rude, pointless and self-serving. It’s rude, not only to Senator Armour but also to members of the public who have elected you and continue to pay you for the privilege of serving the people. It’s pointless because nothing positive will come as a result of it. And it’s self-serving because it in no way serves to improve the lives of the average, ordinary citizen.
Should you, Mrs Persad-Bissessar, in your wisdom, continue to desire to mount a protest in the Parliament, don’t walk out on the Attorney General; instead, stage a walkout over the fact that 20 years later, the public is still waiting for justice to be served in the Piarco Airport matter.
Don’t file a motion of no confidence in Senator AG Armour; instead, request that all pieces of legislation that propose improvements in the delivery of justice and that require a two-thirds majority—including for the removal of preliminary enquiries—be brought back to Parliament, and help pass them forthwith!
To do anything less is to continue to position yourself and your party as nothing more than a public nuisance, a deliberate obstacle on the road to national progress. And with your own internal election imminent, it will cause you to squander away any remaining credibility and goodwill that you may have built up since 1989.