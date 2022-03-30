If there is anything that can upstage the Russia versus Ukraine crisis, it would be the Academy Awards ceremony (the Oscars). But, no one could have expected the drama that unfolded on Sunday night. And it spotlighted an icon of American television, Will Smith, in a very unfortunate manner.
I am not a fan of American television, especially sitcoms, but even I used to enjoy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Will Smith became one of my favourite television actors.
He was always light-hearted in his attitude, and conveyed the image of one who enjoyed what he was doing.
That seems to have been overshadowed by his attempt at defence of his wife’s honour by delivering a powerful slap to the face of award presenter, actor Chris Rock, and the entire viewing audience. His action was unwarranted and excessive, and was made worse by his shouted expletive afterwards.
He clearly recognised his gaffe and extended an apology to the Academy and the audience that night, but pointedly not his victim. His belated apology may garner him some understanding, but certainly not forgiveness.
By his action, he has only served to confirm, in some people’s minds, that there is a need to revisit the adulation accorded American stardom.
The star of the evening’s activities was clearly the victim, Chris Rock, who very suavely chose to accept responsibility for his unappreciated joke, and himself apologised to Will and his wife.
He then followed up with a public statement repeating his regret at the part he played in the night’s proceedings.
Let’s hear it for humility and urbanity. Maybe Trinidad politicians could learn something from this episode.