I don’t feel very comfortable about the message in the article headlined “Cops warn criminals: Don’t dare come to Port of Spain”—a warning given by the assistant commissioner of police at the launch of the Christmas 2022 anti-crime plan.
I would think the criminals would be very grateful for the warning, and of course not put their lives in danger—but would make the obvious decision to choose other busy shopping areas that would be safer for them... like San Fernando and Arima and the shopping malls outside of Port of Spain.
H Barnes
La Romaine