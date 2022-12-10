I don’t feel very comfortable about the message in the article headlined “Cops warn criminals: Don’t dare come to Port of Spain”—a warning given by the assistant commissioner of police at the launch of the Christmas 2022 anti-crime plan.

I would think the criminals would be very grateful for the warning, and of course not put their lives in danger—but would make the obvious decision to choose other busy shopping areas that would be safer for them... like San Fernando and Arima and the shopping malls outside of Port of Spain.

H Barnes

La Romaine

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indian Ocean contest

Indian Ocean contest

The two Asian behemoths, India and China, are competing for dominance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Beijing is motivated by the expectation that the larger Indo-Pacific will be central in the emerging new multi-polar world and wants hegemony in the IOR. India, inextricably linked to the Indian Ocean by geography, wants to be the most powerful and influential country in its own backyard.

Criminals know

If Hon PM Dr Keith Rowley is upset that a UNC MP made him admit the Coast Guard vessels are down and the country is without patrol capabilities, then he should think again.

Organised criminals have their own intelligence networks and if the UNC MP was able to know this from before, making the PM admit it in Parliament, then they certainly would have known this.

A bizarre post

My letter to the editor published in (yesterday’s) Express appears to have greatly angered Prime Minister Hon Dr Keith Christopher Rowley.

In a bizarre and unhinged Facebook post release, Dr Rowley accuses me of lying by suggesting he intercepted the Police Service Commission merit list at President’s House—a sinister act which ultimately led to the collapse of the then-Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission.

Unravelling of a nationalist party

Unravelling of a nationalist party

The advent of nationalist parties in developing countries in the late 19th and 20th centuries demonstrated the desires of the struggling masses that yearned to control their own affairs and to develop their nations. In this context, the goals of the People’s National Movement (the word “national” is important) were no different from those of the Indian National Congress in India, the African National Congress in South Africa, and the People’s National Party in Jamaica.

The wandering mind of a Trini

The wandering mind of a Trini

What a week! The events that tumbled over each other added to the exhaustion and frustration of the long road from 2020. Do we, as a country, have a clear path to success?

Let us consider a few of the incidents.

Firstly, the THA Chief Secretary announced that he and his allies were leaving the party on which they rode to political office. This action was inevitable since Watson Duke emphatically laid claim to “his” party. They fulfilled Reggie Dumas’ months-old prediction, “...total ole mas, just in time for Tobago Carnival”.

Public procurement delays

Public procurement delays

The AG’s decision to halt implementation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act was announced on June 22, 2022. Strong objections to that delay were recorded from the JCC, the Office of Procurement Regulation and myself.

The AG stated he was unwilling to proceed based on the concerns submitted by the Judiciary on May 25, 2022, in response to his April 12, 2022, request for comments on the implementation of this important new law.