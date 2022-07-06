“I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.” Those are the quoted words of Abraham Lincoln.
How many of us Trinis qualify to be an example to those wise words? What are we doing in our daily lives and homes to save our environment—recycling plastic, paper, glass, etc?
Are we happy in our jobs and at school, doing our very best, studying hard to pass our exams to go on to better things to contribute in the future to our beautiful Trinidad and Tobago?
Are we calling each other insulting names or spreading the latest gossip? Each one of our actions has a ripple effect, either to enhance or destroy. Think before you speak or talk each time.