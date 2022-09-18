The entire Caribbean ought to be immensely proud of Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s exceptional presentation while testifying in Washington on America’s impact of de-risking in the Caribbean.
Mottley spoke with a passion not only for her native Barbados, but for the entire Caribbean, pleading for simple common sense, diplomatically stopping just a scintilla of telling the vainglorious Americans that their retrograde actions are indeed foolish.
She reminded us how important it was as teenagers when our parents took us to open a bank account, now espousing “we are fighting for the human rights of our citizens as today it is a gargantuan obstacle to do so”. Just envision the brazen audacity of denying us banking rights while creating and dictating dotish obstacles to stymie economic developments!
Caribbean citizens have either been denied essential banking services, or simply walked away when draconian stipulations presented by their bankers who never pleaded for relief, were insulting, regressive, and simply lacking common sense, forcing a broadening underground banking system. And as if that was not enough humiliation, the Americans created the term “money laundering” to jail people for simply having money, which is useless if uncirculated.
The big white elephant in the room does major social, political and economic injustices worldwide, and fearful of retaliation crafted a plethora of dictates mainly to Third World and developing countries demanding they follow instructions under threats of non-access to their prized SWIFT system, the platform used for global money transfers.
Trinidad’s lame bankers accepted and adopted a broad net approach inevitably ascribing every customer a money launderer devoid of proof, rendering it insurmountable to transact legitimate business. Locally, FACTA essentially made every trade and service provider ground agents for America, forcing attorneys, realtors, car dealers, jewelers, etc, under threat, to report every transaction they deem “suspicious”, while the Financial Action Task Force blacklisted some Caribbean countries, engrossed on upholding dictates, albeit in the stark absence of Caribbean launderers, the real launderers as Mottley fluently proposed went to London, USA, Switzerland and Luxembourg.
The problem is, while Trinidad’s parochial bankers block every legitimate transaction by denying citizens their human right to open bank accounts, the very American financial system would allow everyone to open bank accounts, then determine by the conduct of having that right to banking, whether they are actually laundering; and of every 100 accounts opened, only 12 per cent may be flagged, probably four per cent actually held while the vast majority contribute to building America’s economy by operating savings accounts, conducting businesses, creating employment, all legitimate.
Evidently, our closed-minded bankers focus only on the negatives. Last week while at RBC, Maraval, a customer was annoyed that being a client for 22 years he visited to simply change his address, having recently moved.
The bank demanded utility bill, two IDs, and job letter albeit he’s already on their system. This idiotic insult is not dispensed in Canada, the US, nor Europe. Recently, a young graduate, in establishing a business, approached a bank whose paradoxical mantra is “we put you first”, but was refused a business chequing account, and “offered” a business savings account for a year “to see how you operate”. How would he pay employees when most are denied bank accounts, or for goods and services, or manage accounting practices?
Unequivocally, Trinbagonians are not money launderers, and it’s long overdue we end our regressive banking disgrace and sensibly focus on economic developments encompassing the human right to banking.
Trevor Hosten