IF we ever hope to truly defeat Covid-19 we are going to have to address several of our issues. Chief among them, Venezuelan and other illegal immigration.
Once we cannot screen those breaching our borders, the virus will enter again and again. Remember, it only takes one infected case to start its own pyramid of spread to countless others.
To make matters exponentially worse, illegal immigrants tend to mass in communal living quarters, sometimes dozens to one rental or squatting property so as to minimise expenses. This, of course, provides fertile ground for the virus to move from person to person and then be disseminated throughout the country as each individual goes out to work or play.
It is imperative that we secure our borders. However, every resource at our disposal seemingly already has been pressed into service. The Defence Force is being deployed, the Coast Guard consistently patrols, and radar and other intelligence devices are operational. Unfortunately, our hundreds of miles of beachfront and the vastness of the ocean are impossible to police 24/7.
We are not the first country to experience these problems. The might of the USA, the naval superiority of Britain, and practically every other modern construct that man can put into place, has proven unequal to the task of totally preventing illegal immigaration across borders.
What seems to bring the greatest measure of success, however, is to block immigrants at their last port of call before they depart for your country. The Central American caravans into the United States only stopped when President Trump prevailed upon his Mexican counterpart to put a stop to them from the Mexican end. The European Union actually funded Libya’s efforts to keep illegal migrants from using their soil as a jumping off point across a narrow stretch of water (sounds familiar?) to make it into Greece and Italy.
In our case, the best chance we have might be to acquire the co-operation of the Venezuelan authorities in preventing human traffickers from taking off from their shores and/or reaching ours. Of course, this would require our talking with them; yes, sometimes even in private. But, of course, the last time we tried that the Americans were invited to sanction us.
That’s just half the story, though. The other half is that there is a demand for Venezuelans, especially Venezuelan women, here. In a kind of never-see-come-see reverse racism deal, droves of Trinbagonian men fund the flesh trade for preferred fairer skins. Instead of treating this as simply a big, harmless joke or at the very worst, adult entertainment, we need to acknowledge the ugliness inherent in hungry women and children being sold into prostitution. This voracious appetite of big, hard back men for Venezuelan flesh is bringing Covid-19 to our shores, is paying smugglers to find ways to traffick humans in, and is ultimately transmitting disease from bars and brothels to families across the land.
However, we can’t just blame the Venezuelans for our predicament, and expect Covid-19 to go away if we simply offer all who wish to leave free airfare home. It is still our own behaviour that is most driving the stubborn spread. We are more consistently wearing our masks now, thank God, since they became mandatory; but we persist in pulling them down to talk to people, we wear them on our chins in our places of employment among our co-workers, and we ever so often meet up with friends and our extended families for get-togethers and limes. As if we must be immune to the Covid-19 carried by those in our general circle, even though they do not belong to our household. And, of course, they must be immune to ours.
All this disease requires is a chink in our armour to make inroads. We need to be disciplined at all times to prevent it penetrating our defences. Case in point: taxi drivers wear masks perfectly while transporting passengers but then congregate masks-on-chin with other drivers to talk into one another’s faces. And so the spread continues.
But the most important weapon in our arsenal, the weapon that can sink or save us as a people, is our national psyche. We have to make up our minds. What is more important to us? Showing the government what we think of them by finding ways and reasons to not strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s directives? Or, protecting every elderly or vulnerable family member, neighbour or countryman that our behaviour will ultimately affect?
Do we complain, demand and carry on every step of the way?
Or do we contribute to our country now that she has so many needs to meet?
When we had zero infections for 80 days, all we did was quarrel, instead of concentrating on protecting what we had and working toward the opening of schools and the total, safe re-opening of the economy.
We would love the world to be as it was or as we would want it to be. But we have to take it as it is now. I know we are a liming people, but I can’t see bars conducting their business the same way they did when last we re-opened. Bars are the supremo of super-spreaders. It might even be easier to retrain and retool workers for alternative employment than to keep reinfecting ourselves over and over again. If we don’t adapt we can literally perish.