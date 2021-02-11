Our bloody national colour

IT seems like violence against women in our country is a common occurrence nowadays. The mothers and daughters of our country are subjected to crime of all sorts. Whether it is sexual harassment on the streets or being kidnapped for hopping into the “wrong” taxi.
Additionally, the recent spread of awareness on the mass media has caused the country to go into an uproar. Families mourning the loss of their loved ones, citizens blaming our leaders, women feeling unsafe in their hometowns…
Although this state of shock and chaos is expected, people choose to play this blame game like children. So, here we are pointing fingers while guns and knives are in the hands of those who hide in our shadows.
There are those who need to be held accountable, likewise, there are those who need our help. Don’t you hear their screams? Their desperate, helpless calls as they are being stabbed, raped, tortured and murdered.
Irony takes a toll on our unity. T&T’s vibrant red now symbolises the women’s blood fertilising our soil. Similarly, the black seems like this cloud of corruption and injustice plaguing our society. White stands as a purity which seems so scarce.
Advising us to avoid public transport is ineffective because owning a vehicle is a luxury, holding a pepper spray is not enough and if you must send an SOS call, it is already too late.
In closing, yes, the attempts at increasing our safety are appreciated. But why not target the root of the problem? Highlight social issues which feed our crime rates by placing more concern on dysfunctional families.
Focus on the child who has no father figure and the one who has been exposed to abuse instead of love. To combat this issue of neglect, “big brother” programmes can be implemented in communities to provide that positive male role model thereby heading off the growth of desire to join gangs for affirmation.
Furthermore, the legislation must be modified to rightly punish these criminals. Some have suggested the death sentence. Surely, rapists and murderers with multiple charges do not deserve to roam freely amongst our people. In this time of crisis, citizens should continue voicing their concerns and refrain from spreading false/negative information on social media.
This is a plea for us to use our voice (because we have one) and it is a demand for change. Please, be safe.
Kareemah Baksh
via e-mail