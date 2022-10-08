The damage has already been done! This is in light of the recent outrage of parents in Barbados whose Form One children, unbeknownst to them, had partaken in a “survey” the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) administered to them this last Monday, October 3, under the guise of a “computer test”.
In a brief statement, the IDB said it “sincerely apologises while stressing that no offence was intended”.
Can we truly believe that by asking pupils inappropriate and personal intimate information on themselves and their parents at 11 years of age, without parents’ consent, would not cause some sort of outrage?
The apologies come after the damage had already been done. While the IDB promises to destroy the papers, what guarantee is there that they will keep their word? The parents have demanded to see the papers, and they have every right to do so.
We parents here in Trinidad need to be very vigilant and cautious, as this seems to be the modus operandi in which these international organisations like to “innocently” act.
I call on all parents here in Trinidad and Tobago to make it clear to our primary and secondary school-aged children that if they come into contact with any “survey” they deem inappropriate, or that makes them feel uncomfortable, that they stand up, make their voices heard and walk out!
We have to stand up now!
We have to make it very clear we will not accept such blatant disregard and disrespect to our hard-earned taxpayers’ money that goes into making sure our children’s education is not interfered with by such gross and psychologically damaging information.
We have to realise and understand very clearly that we the parents and citizens of this country, and in the Caribbean, have the power in our hands, and can and should demand better from those placed by us in authority, that we will not accept our children being pawns in their so-called experiments.
Gabriela Roopnarine
