Driving around last week, one can observe many government buildings and schools being draped in our national colours. Yet, as our country readies itself to celebrate 59 years of Independence, my heart is saddened and I am not in much of a celebratory mood.

August 2021 marks 17 months that our children have been in their homes. For their safety, there has been no physical school, no contact sports, no socialising with friends and even family, no beaches, no river limes, no celebrations of any kind, not much of anything really. As a mother, I am losing hope. How many times have I been asked, “Mum, when can we start back playing football?” I have no answer to give.

I overheard my nine-year-old son reminiscing with his older brother about his school days like they were a thing of the past. They have long outgrown their school uniforms and football uniforms. My daughter successfully made it through SEA and has yet to attend a single class in her new school and meet any of her teachers and new classmates in person. So when I drive past a banner that says, “Together we aspire, together we achieve,” all I can think of are my children and all the children of our country.

Please, get vaccinated and get them vaccinated and help free our children from this isolation. They are fully dependent on us. It is our responsibility to protect them and seek their best interest. If together we get vaccinated, together we can overcome Covid for the sake of our country and our children.

Jessie-Marie Chaves

via e-mail

