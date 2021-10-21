Our courts are capable of handling this imbroglio

The swearing of an oath by our president is an expression of a specific intention to others. It is not limited to the moment when the person articulates the words. It commits to act in a certain way in the future.
This action is a deliberate choice of one’s free will, and it is taken in the case of our high public officials in front of witnesses. These witnesses are representatives of the entire community. Such officials do not commit themselves to a partisan political agenda, a cult of personality, or the judgment of popular opinion.
The oath of office does not focus on preserving their reputations. We must examine this before we demand any particular performance.
The president’s oath is unique; they swear to “preserve and defend the Constitution and the law... to conscientiously and impartially discharge the functions of the President and... devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of Trinidad and Tobago”.
The relationships between the officeholders are specified in our Constitution.
The President shall act per advice from the Cabinet or a minister acting under the general authority of the Cabinet.
The President has two other avenues: she also works based on her own discretion and, at different times, after consultation with others.
Acting in her discretion does not eliminate the ability to seek advice from others, as in selecting the Prime Minister or the Leader of the Opposition.
But in the end, it is her decision. When she is mandated to consult, one expects meaningful consultation, but it is her decision again. In all events, she cannot act outside the law.
Our Constitution informs, “The Prime Minister shall keep the President fully informed concerning the general conduct of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and shall furnish the President with such information as s/he may request with respect to any particular matter relating to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.”
The Police Service Commission must be appreciated in its historical context and the fears it was designed to settle.
Seukeran (2006) and Ryan (2009) are valuable to grasp how the nettlesome issue of race relations was handled.
Seukeran’s recollections (pp 291-292) of Rudranath Capildeo’s desire to insert the views of the Indian Association of Trinidad incorporated in the Constitution and its jettisoning is particularly helpful to understand the desire to form a nation out of diverse strands.
Ryan covers the post-Independence period (“The Hindu Question”) and Capildeo’s rationale in working with Dr Eric Williams. This era’s political dance enabled us to have the Commission.
There were two crucial challenges concerning this Commission. The Thomas one (1981) underscored the need for constitutional insulation in the light of the nature of the Police Service.
However, the Privy Council ruled that the Commission had acted appropriately.
The Dumas case (2017) highlighted that a legal challenge could be mounted to interpret specific criteria circumscribed by the President’s actions.
They pointed to the local courts as the authority to interpret the meaning of the criteria.
In 2012, Dumas opined that the courts should and could intervene over the Jack Ewatski challenge to the Police Service Commission about his appraisal.
That went away when Ewatski and Dwayne Gibbs and the government reached an agreement for them to leave.
We must not ignore the Privy Council’s views in both cases that our Judiciary performed well.
One instance described the judgment as “incorporating a detailed and erudite examination of judicial decisions and dicta”. Justice Kangaloo’s quick judgment proves that the “brandy was not watered down”.
Why then are those who are fearful about the erosion of democratic rights not proceeding to the courts?
Why the drama and appeal to public opinion on Facebook? Are they not mindful of the delicate balance achieved by our predecessors?
What is the best way to handle this disagreement to maintain peace?
Noble Philip