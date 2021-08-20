Our Covid future

It’s now been several months since vaccines were first approved for Covid-19. And at last, Trinidad has procured or been gifted sufficient vaccines for the entire population—a cause for celebration and congratulations, indeed.
We have learned a lot about vaccines since Dr Edward Jenner pioneered the smallpox vaccine in 1797, and a lot about Covid-19 vaccines in particular over the last year.
Vaccines have been one of the most important advances in medicine, and largely defeated smallpox, yellow fever and polio. Hundreds of millions of people have now taken Covid vaccines, and the masses of data show they are safe and reliable, with only minor side effects for a small minority.
Unfortunately, they are not 100 per cent effective, but they do provide the best and pretty much the only defence against the virus, and we are without doubt much safer than with no vaccine at all.
The issue we now face is the vaccine hesitancy which has slowed the progress of inoculation. Social media and even mainstream media have publicised many discredited experts who have cast doubts on the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
Hesitancy has been caused largely by fear of the unknown and doubts sown by false experts. Mandatory vaccination for schools has been with us for years (I was vaccinated in Point Fortin more than 60 years ago for smallpox and polio, and my international vaccination certificate has many and varied entries). However, mandatory vaccination will not be a sustainable solution to hesitancy.
I take a flu vaccine annually, which you can get at the local doctor or pharmacy.
The time has come to distribute the vaccine to medical practitioners and pharmacies that are equipped to deal with it, and allow local doctors to convince patients that it is important to be vaccinated.
Local doctors will be the best and most trusted source of information for the hesitant (not TV, not politicians, not Facebook).
Because the vaccines are not 100-per cent effective and because of the continual variation of the virus, we are likely to find this virus endemic for years to come, and require vaccine boosters, perhaps annually.
If mandatory vaccination is unworkable, so are continued lockdowns and states of emergency and closures of business, which continue to do massive economic damage.
The Government must expedite plans to fully reopen the economy while doing all it can to mitigate the effects of the virus. We can ask no more and no less.
It is ironic that those who do not take medical advice to get vaccinated and wear masks may end up seeking help from doctors and nurses at hospitals that are overwhelmed and unable to help.
Perhaps doctors, for their own safety and the safety of their other patients, should turn away those who refuse the vaccine?
William Lucie-Smith
Maraval