While the Trinidad and Tobago Constitution does not require political candidates to undergo psychiatric evaluations, it specifies that they should not be “mentally ill” to hold most high offices, which applies to Members of Parliament, which includes the Prime Minister.
There are indications, however, that if all parliamentarians were indeed subjected to mandatory psych tests, some of them might be deemed ineligible for the office they occupy. Even Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh, a psychiatrist, admitted that he was ashamed of the conduct of Parliament when they lost in the Privy Council’s ruling against legislation that sought to extend the term of local government. However, our Attorney General still calls the 3-2 Privy Council ruling against the bill a win.
Many world leaders exemplify narcissistic traits—a mental health disorder. “While narcissistic leaders are great at impressing others by radiating confidence, the critical question is whether they can navigate a crisis. Research paints a rather pessimistic picture.
Narcissistic leaders often prioritise their egos over the well-being of others. They are known to disregard social norms, ignore expert advice, and distort the truth to justify their actions. When leading groups, they discourage their followers from sharing information, which harms group performance. When they are confronted with their mistakes, narcissistic leaders may lash out and place the blame on others. Their lack of empathy enables them to continue down this path.” (Nature Portfolio).
While for US president Donald Trump is considered the poster child for grandiose narcissism (Newsweek), others like “Adolf Hitler and Osama bin Laden show destructive charismatic leadership, represented by narcissistic rage when dreams of glory are frustrated”.
I am convinced that T&T will garner better leaders going forward if they were to undergo a psych evaluation as proof of their eligibility for office, and not wait until they hold the reins of power for the nation to realise the enormity of their mistake. As a psychologist, I’ve always considered psychological assessments the gold standard for hiring purposes, and just as valid as any medical test. Unfortunately, too often, we have seen leaders’ true motives displayed after being installed in positions of power where the long-term harm they cause can significantly disrupt the nation.
To that end, I offer the following amendment to the Constitution, Chapter 3, Paragraph 23: A person is qualified to be nominated for election as President if, and is not so capable unless, they are a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago of the age of thirty-five years or upwards who at the date of his nomination has been ordinarily resident in Trinidad and Tobago for ten years immediately preceding his nomination, and has satisfactorily passed a psych eval test provided by the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychologists (TTAP) completed within 30 days before nomination, and re-evaluated every two years.
The same test should be applied to all who seek elected office, including councillors, Members of Parliament, ministers, and Cabinet members. The types of conditions psych eval can discover are depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, et al.
While politicians in the UNC (United National Congress) may see their PNM (People’s National Movement) opponents as mad or insane, and vice versa, only a professional assessment can specify that determination and corrective action applied.
Rex Chookolingo