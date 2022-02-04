AS we approach “Taste of Carnival” already we see many and varied views being expressed.

In the main, we neither should be surprised at the fear of further pandemic spread nor the support for opening up a bit to the possible economic benefits, especially to the hard-hit artistes.

The real test will be the “collective” display of our discipline as we adjust to a “Taste” rather than a bellyful of our traditional Carnival and its influence on our psyche.

Carnival is revelry, illiquid wine and jam and getting together towards the bellyful.

We are called upon to show acceptance of reality.

Let us in this case embrace the win-win situation of a taste and be satisfied.

Looking at the bigger picture, we can see our opportunity to adjust as necessary, useful and beneficial to our country and fellowmen.

This is, “dwelling together in unity” and showing, in a word, our “patriotism”.

The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago joins in asking that we consider as individuals our actions and underscore our considered opinions as we proceed.

Let this be our contribution to our nation. Virtual celebration is virtuous.

We ask the nation to adopt our motto, “For the love of country” as a bellyful of care and concern as we taste Carnival for the first time as necessary but moreso realise the reality of the situation.

While we may well have expected sometime ago this would have been the “Mother of all Carnivals”, based on anticipation of full control of the pandemic by now, we are to be satisfied with small mercies.

We may well benefit from international exposure via the effective media coverage of the taste possible for the future. Tourism stands to gain a boost as others begin planning to visit us from next Carnival.

Let us be content to taste the victory of caring, acceptance of needed adjustment, discipline and psychological development as a people.

Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago

