Our dog-eat-dog Covid-19 world

All is fair in love, war, politics and, with a global pandemic, we must now include full vaccination for Covid-19. Vaccine hesitancy is a personal choice.

Elsewhere I have written that you look first to the left and then to the right, before you cross the street. Same thing with Covid. Please be vaccinated in order to enhance the chances of extended life.

I read with interest about route taxi-drivers boldly demanding that the numbers of allowed passengers be increased to 75 per cent but have no wish to be vaccinated.

Fully-vaccinated drivers should carry identity stickers that can be checked with the Licensing Office and the Ministry of Health.

Today in T&T it is now seriously a case of your money or your life for both passengers and drivers.

Shop owners should indicate if staff have been vaccinated so customers can then choose which establishments they prefer to browse and spend their hard earned cash in.

If you think the above seems harsh, think again. Profit margins cannot be realised unless you conform to the established protocols. And as they say, the customer is always right.

I believe vaccinated PH drivers with endorsed stickers will make vast profits during the pandemic and beyond. It is a dog-eat-dog Covid-19 world in which we must exist.

And importantly, although fully vaccinated, shoppers, passengers and drivers have to continue wearing their masks. Being vaccinated is just a leg up in the direction of herd immunity.

Business owners and the unemployed who are vaccine hesitant need to wake up and smell the Covid-19 coffee that is boiling over on the stove of life.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

