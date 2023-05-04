Our failures led to crime crisis

I write from an extended overseas tour, with time away for me always being a way to distil my thoughts and feelings, and aid in a view of the forest more than the trees.
It has been disquieting, even by our vast experiences, reading about the frightening continuation of our crime situation in recent times. The ineptitude and lack of understanding of their role, on show from some of our leaders at all levels, add to the sense of despondency—a despondency that is, in my view, more than justified, just based off the trajectory of the data alone.
What is most tragic, dangerous as well, in my opinion, and the reason for my writing from afar are the recent comments that want to add a racial overtone to an explanation of our crisis. Here we go again with race.
We have a proclivity to pull the race card out of the pack from time to time, and both major groups in our republic are equally guilty in my mind, not only for initiating race comments but also in the various responses that follow on both sides.
Many of our leaders and persons in authority are quick to rely on race when they want to galvanise the support of their constituents, whether in politics, religion, business or labour. It is a failed strategy that not only exposes the weakness and desperation of said leaders, but also shines a light on the hopelessness of our serious predicament.
No good outcome has ever resulted, and will ever result, from an introduction of race into any commentary of national affairs, especially on a daunting, nagging and worrying situation like our special crime and corruption situation.
Malicious and horrible crimes have been committed against all races by the unaccountable minority that is free to do as they want in an environment of failed accountability. Failed accountability is of our own creation, by our failure to write a good Constitution at Independence. Failed accountability is the explanation of our crisis, not race.
While we insult each other with race talk, the criminals and “smartmen” at all levels of our nation are hatching more and more plans to rob us of our money, our possessions and our dreams of a becoming a great nation.
It is heartbreaking to see, especially with the clarity that comes from being far away, the way that we are tearing ourselves apart, instead of working together as fellow citizens, unified, as we should be, by a common mission of developing our country and improving the quality of our lives across every strata, every community and every race.
I rely on my upbringing in a home that was intense with the views of my siblings and the leadership of my parents. I grew up being taught that all men are brothers.
When I read of a crime and its victim, I do not think of race, only of our failures as men.
Gregory Aboud