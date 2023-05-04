Our failures led to crime crisis

I write from an extended overseas tour, with time away for me always being a way to distil my thoughts and feelings, and aid in a view of the forest more than the trees.

It has been disquieting, even by our vast experiences, reading about the frightening continuation of our crime situation in recent times. The ineptitude and lack of understanding of their role, on show from some of our leaders at all levels, add to the sense of despondency—a despondency that is, in my view, more than justified, just based off the trajectory of the data alone.

What is most tragic, dangerous as well, in my opinion, and the reason for my writing from afar are the recent comments that want to add a racial overtone to an explanation of our crisis. Here we go again with race.

We have a proclivity to pull the race card out of the pack from time to time, and both major groups in our republic are equally guilty in my mind, not only for initiating race comments but also in the various responses that follow on both sides.

Many of our leaders and persons in authority are quick to rely on race when they want to galvanise the support of their constituents, whether in politics, religion, business or labour. It is a failed strategy that not only exposes the weakness and desperation of said leaders, but also shines a light on the hopelessness of our serious predicament.

No good outcome has ever resulted, and will ever result, from an introduction of race into any commentary of national affairs, especially on a daunting, nagging and worrying situation like our special crime and corruption situation.

Malicious and horrible crimes have been committed against all races by the unaccountable mino­rity that is free to do as they want in an environment of failed accountability. Failed accountability is of our own creation, by our failure to write a good Constitution at Indepen­dence. Failed accoun­tability is the explanation of our crisis, not race.

While we insult each other with race talk, the criminals and “smartmen” at all levels of our nation are hatching more and more plans to rob us of our money, our possessions and our dreams of a becoming a great nation.

It is heartbreaking to see, especially with the clarity that comes from being far away, the way that we are tearing ourselves apart, instead of working together as fellow citizens, unified, as we should be, by a common mission of developing our country and improving the quality of our lives across every strata, every community and every race.

I rely on my upbringing in a home that was intense with the views of my siblings and the leadership of my parents. I grew up being taught that all men are brothers.

When I read of a crime and its victim, I do not think of race, only of our failures as men.

Gregory Aboud

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Having a head for business

Having a head for business

At the recent (and wildly successful) NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Cheryl Bowles introduced her family and business history, The Ladder We Ascend (it had been formally launched late last year). Unsur­prisingly, Bowles and her companies feature in a new book by Trevor Millett, with the clever title Having a Head for Business: Afro-Trinidadian Businesses in the Black. Millett, a Trinidadian based in New York, published the pioneering The Chinese in Trinidad in 1993.

Wanted: a caring government

An almost eerie, deathly silence has befallen our twin-island republic over the past five years. This silence is broken only by gunshots and the cries of pain from victims and their families of the most heinous crimes

No mere police matter

No mere police matter

The enormity of the transnational abduction of businessman Brent Thomas appears to escape Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

In framing the incident as a police matter from which the Government must maintain an appropriate distance, he completely misses the explosive implications of an incident that has ensnared the Barbados Police Service, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the Regional Security System (RSS) and the ministries of national security of both countries, including Immigration and air traffic control.

Our failures led to crime crisis

I write from an extended overseas tour, with time away for me always being a way to distil my thoughts and feelings, and aid in a view of the forest more than the trees.

Why not full-time?

Not for the first time, I find myself wondering if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is bereft of basic critical thinking skills.

In his latest attack on institutions that seemingly do not comply with his own agenda, he has proposed to do away with service commissions. During the People’s National Movement’s sports and family day in Toco on Sunday, PM Rowley announced an intention to abolish T&T’s four service commissions in 2024 and replace them with one tribunal. However, he did not provide further details.