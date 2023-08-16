Our glorious pan

It would be rather remiss of me as a pan lover/enthusiast not to share my thoughts on the extensive contribution the pan fraternity has made to the development of the instrument worldwide, which culminated in World Steelpan Day bestowed on Trinidad and Tobago by the United Nations.
From tamboo bamboo to dustbin to steel drum, which has evolved into an absolutely superb instrument, no one seriously thought this would have fast-forwarded to such a great achievement. Let us give praise as Rudder quoted in song—the Almighty has been good to us, barring all our mishaps and failures along the way.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Pan Trinbago’s executive for the tremendous foresight and courage to hold fast to the belief in this glorious instrument. Individuals like George Goddard, Arnim Smith, Patrick Arnold and Beverley Ramsey-Moore, just to name a few, played an integral part in the success of the Brotherhood of Pan.
Patrick Arnold must be remembered for his ability to bring about many changes—eg, judging in the panyards and categorising the steelbands into small, medium and large for Panorama. He also took the risk and shifted the National Panorama Finals (Large) to the Southland for two years consecutively, which was met with great resentment, but in hindsight was a major plus for pan in general.
Arnim Smith was a man with a heart of steel. He loved it to his death and contributed to pannists being granted a larger portion of the national purse that today many pannists and tuners can make a decent living off the rudiments of their trade.
Our present president, Beverley Ramsey-Moore has now placed the icing on the cake with her strong personality and never-say-die attitude, who stands firm in her beliefs.
She must be applauded for her achievements so far. As so many of the pannists in orchestras are of the feminine gender, I see this as outstanding indeed.
Leadership is of high importance to the power of the steelband. Personalities like Ellie Mannette, Neville Jules, Anthony Williams, Rudolph Charles, Milton “Wire” Austin, Junia Regrello and Bertie Marshall (who amplified the pan and invented the double tenor) trod into areas where others feared.
The calypso fraternity also played a major role in the beauty of the instrument with their vocal renditions. How can we forget “Dan is the Man in the Van”, “Margie”, “Rebecca”, “Woman on the Bass”, “Unknown Band”, “Obeah Wedding” (Melda), “Pan in A Minor”, “Pan in Meh House”, “Picture on My Wall”, “Woman is Boss”, “Pan by Storm”, “Sixty-seven”, “Sailing” and “Pan Rising”, just to name a few that brought glory to some bands.
Recognition must be given to the arrangers and outstanding pannists as Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, Ray Holman, Jit Samaroo, Robert Greenidge, Othello Mollineaux, Ken “Professor” Philmore, Liam Teague, Sir Clive Bradley (the finest ever), Leon “Smooth” Edwards, Dane Gulston, Clive Telemaque, Bobby Mohammed, Earl Rodney, Junior Pouchet, BJ Marcelle, Pelham Goddard and Duvonne Stewart. There are so many others that it becomes too numerous to mention.
“Pan is really here to stay.”