Health is the state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity (WHO, 1948).
The recurrent failures in our healthcare systems far overshadow the excellent service provided to our population on a daily basis, in both the private and public healthcare delivery institutions.
Thousands of persons receive good to excellent quality healthcare every day in our country and this is because of the existing capacity within the system. There are hundreds of extremely competent doctors, dentists, nurses, nursing aides and patient care assistants, clinicians and managers, technicians, daily paid, administrative, customer service and clerical personnel, support staff and suppliers of goods and health related services providing services. The list is not comprehensive.
The country is only 58 years as an independent state. We are still young and we have been blessed with natural oil and gas resources that allowed us to spend a considerable amount of money every year on healthcare. The system is performing well but there will need to be some drastic improvements within a short space of time as we are now plagued with a Covid-19 pandemic and a dwindling economy. Now, more than ever, the management of healthcare systems need to be improved and even more importantly, competent leaders and CEOs are required when the chips are down. This is the time when qualified and trained persons are required to lead our exit strategy.
There will always be gaps in any system especially one that is evolving and changing daily like healthcare. The aim will always be to adapt quickly to the dynamic environment and implement appropriate measures to ensure sustainability and reduction of adverse events as best as possible.
There will always be poor outcomes in any line of service, that is a stark reality, but the ability to anticipate and reduce these outliers is what separates the sheep from the goats.
The first and most important step is to strengthen the leadership and governance structure of all healthcare entities by hiring the right people for the job. The practice of hiring CEOs who are linked politically to the ruling parties must stop. The chief executive should not be a political insert. He/she must be a competent leader and administrator in healthcare with the relevant competencies in healthcare management.
Being an experienced banker, doctor, engineer, accountant, attorney etc. does not mean that they can be an automatic chief executive officer in a healthcare system. There must be some formal or ongoing training in healthcare management or related field of competency.
The current practice of hiring friends, or persons who have worked in other areas as mentioned above, without an understanding of the dynamics of the healthcare systems, will always be fraught with danger. They will not be able to guide the middle management and clinicians and support service areas, and other administrative and facility maintenance teams in an appropriate manner, especially if they have been chosen by their political friends on the boards and/or recommended by the ministers, etc. This is not a myth this is a reality and is a common practice across all governments not only in this country but many countries around the world. This is a worldwide trend that is even more evident in developing states like ours and evidence clearly shows that there is a preponderance or placing square pegs in round holes for political gain.
There may be solutions available to create alliances with the University of Trinidad and Tobago, and ensure some degree of on-the-job healthcare management training and executive coaching and by this initiative, (not hiring management and engagement consultants who are friends but via the university) to ensure some degree of competent facilitation.
In this manner, the other step in healthcare delivery improvement will be an integrated strategic approach to this dynamic and ever-changing entity call healthcare.
This will allow alignment of strategies of all the RHAs, public health CMOH systems, private healthcare entities, Ministry of Health’s Service Level Agreement and GoRTT’s National Strategic Plan 2030 and all the relevant regional and international health-related strategies and agreements.
By coaching senior executives (board members and CEOs) and middle management, and by developing appropriate quality cascading dashboards, and by using tools such as Accreditation Standards, quality management system (ISO) etc healthcare entities can reduce adverse events and ensure that persons do not die because they could not have reached the operating theatre or ICU in time, in a country and city that has over ten functioning CT scanners in operation at a crucial juncture in their pathological disease sequelae.
The executive coaching at all levels in the primary, secondary and tertiary service areas in our national and private healthcare system will allow the other steps to be implemented and measured in real-time and continuously improved as we go along.
These steps are improving the data, information and knowledge management systems, the business processes in all healthcare institutions at all levels, the internal and external customer engagement and satisfaction performance levels, improving the healthcare team dynamics and facilitating empowerment, training and competencies and organisational development and intervention strategies thus creating a healthy working team and environment, one that allows for institutional strengthening and finally creating a system of early warning and reporting dashboards that allow senior policy and decision makers to ensure rapid, timely and appropriate interventions—like immediately outsourcing a CT scan in a city that has over ten functioning scanners—that save lives and limbs!
Stephen ramroop
via e-mail