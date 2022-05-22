Our heroes of Indentureship

I live in this beautiful country, Trinidad and Tobago,
It’s a wonderful place, don’t you think so?
In this country there are many different races,
That came from far and very different places.
Chinese and Africans, but don’t forget the East Indians,
Survived the difficult and sometimes rigid conditions.
My ancestors came on the Fatel Razack,
When they left India, there was no turning back.
My great naanee and naanaa, aajee and aajaa,
Came here to work, hoping to make their lives better.
They would toil and sweat, cutting sugar cane,
In the blazing sun and in the pouring rain.
After all the hard work they would still sing and dance,
Bhajans, Ramayan and chowtaal, whenever they got a chance.
Imagine mousee and poowah parching laawa,
And using a pooknee to blow the fire in the chulhaa.
Let’s not forget the music, the food and the clothes,
That came here, thanks to our Indentureship Heroes.
Roti, parsad, shalwaar, dhoti and sari,
Are enjoyed today, by all people in this country.
So listen up my betaa and betee, bhaiee and bahin,
Let us continue this tradition we were brought up in.
Be part of activities that will carry our culture forward,
Do your part and don’t be a coward.
The rich traditions and values we practise today,
Didn’t come easy, so listen to what I say.
Cherish our culture, legacy, customs and rich traditions,
To ensure there’s continuity in this our blessed nation.
Randell M Ramdhan