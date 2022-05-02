Please permit me the opportunity to highlight an issue of grave concern that I vehemently believe needs the urgent attention of the relevant authorities.
On numerous occasions I have noticed a homeless man seated on the western side of Rituals, on the corner of Keate Street and Chancery Lane in San Fernando.
Last Thursday, while waiting at the traffic lights, I truly observed this man being cooked by that 3 p.m. sun. Upon seeing this, my heart was grieved, so much so that I had to put pen to paper.
Have we become a society devoid of our natural affection? Are we so consumed with our daily activities/lives that we fail to sympathise on things of this nature? Or is it a case of the convenient mentality of “not my business” syndrome, that we dismiss anything that seems to be non-profitable?
This man is marinated in filth, apparelled in tattered clothes and appears to be unable to walk, as he has been seen in the same position for days, being brutally bombarded by the elements of nature.
Imagine, prominent places, namely the San Fernando West constituency office and even the San Fernando General Hospital, are in close proximity to the location of demise of this human being, and neither one has seemingly been compelled to have this matter urgently addressed.
With a sorrowful heart, I beseech the relevant authorities, even my beloved Mayor of San Fernando, to have this man obtain the much needed care and rehabilitation that should be extended to all human beings of our country, where “every creed and race find an equal place”.