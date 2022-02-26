Regardless of the work that our police are doing, there are too many repeat offenders on our nation’s streets due to a backlog in cases and successive governments’ inability to come up with and implement societal reforms to deal with the criminal element.
Citizens of Westmoorings, like so many others across this nation, have become victims of serious crimes as murder and kidnappings.
We budget huge sums in order that our citizens can feel free to not only walk our streets, but have a sense of security within their homes. Backlogs within the court system only serve the best interest and development of the criminal, but we need to ask ourselves what is it that not only creates the criminal, but fuels a shady multi-million-dollar industry yearly.
From the importation of guns and illegal drugs to human trafficking, Trinidad and Tobago has become a gangster’s paradise, with not one top-level white-collar criminal at those levels ever facing arrest and prosecution.
Successive governments have campaigned using crime as their political footballs, a ball that never seems to be able to go into the net that costs taxpayers so much money.
Another woman is gone too soon, children join the list of so many others in despair, and families continue to suffer and be destroyed.
In all of this, the Judiciary parades every year in the streets of our nation with all their pomp and gala in a shameless Mephisto waltz of incompetence and impotence, while mothers continue to cry for their sons, and families bury their dead in a society that is rotten to the core.
Too many politicians are hiding secrets for their counterparts, and the citizen is caught struggling between two colours that seem to be playing the game of musical chairs.
And while their victims across the geographic board lie victim to fear, members of Parliament seem quite comfortable with tax exemptions on luxury vehicles and their resale value, perks and benefits, and childish politics which serve no one but themselves.
Maybe this is part of the political maturing of our nation, a nation divided based on race and religion, colour and caste. But, the thing is, like Covid, crime respects none of these!
Our Judiciary plays a major part in the security and execution of justice on behalf of its employer—the citizen—but who do they truly serve while lawyers get rich?
Our Judiciary has failed us and the worst examples are being set at the top—within Parliament!
We have become a nation that accepts too many evils.
Silence is consent.
Bernard Yawching