At last American Airlines has seen it fit to offer an apology to both our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent over its faux pas in demanding their check-in procedure in Guyana.

The Guyana government sought the necessary protocols by advising the airline, which failed to duly adhere.

It was with feeling that we noted the disappointment of President Dr Irfaan Ali as he lamented the incident. President Ali has become an admired leader of Caricom and we must note this.

Treatment of leaders of any country requires a certain degree of observation of protocol. Here the host country further ensured due diligence, and followed all steps necessary, not assuming anything.

This is not likely to happen with our Caribbean Airlines and we must take note, as too often we tend to decry our own. With the apology we can only hope there will be no repeat.

Our leaders deserve due respect and recognition at all times.

Lennox Sirjuesingh

Chaguanas

The PM’s Covid shocker

The state of the health of a country’s leader is a matter of public interest, given the possible implications and ramifications. As such, even as we wish Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley an easy passage and full recovery from his current bout of Covid-19, we feel obliged to raise the ­matter of his health.

Suriname: trouble on oiled waters

Carnival Friday “mash up de place”? This is not ­Carnival season in Suriname, but a week ago today, there was riot.

A small but determined band broke from a mainly peaceful protest in the capital Paramaribo. They stormed the parliament building, wrecking the entrance and breaking windows.

Big up yourselves, fellas. Points on the board. Big up your whole selves, ladies. Points on the board! Big up to the CWI administration for their selections in the Zimbabwe tour, for it has yielded a series victory. A 2-0 series would’ve been the icing on the cake.

One year ago today, Russia initiated a full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine was attacked because it wanted to decide about its future by itself, not by diktat from Moscow, which considers Ukraine and many countries in its neighbourhood in the context of its “sphere of interest”.

According to the UN Charter, as a victim of aggression, Ukraine has the inherent right to defend itself.

Almost anywhere we turn, our country is downright dirty with litter and garbage of all types. I could use stronger language to describe the sights, smells and effects of this, but I don’t want to distract from my point.

We just had a Carnival celebration where the Government spent at least $147 million to facilitate.

Why doesn’t the Government spend a fraction of that, or even that amount, to facilitate a national clean-up where we all come together to play a part in cleaning up every part of T&T?

The president, Gia Gaspard Taylor, directors and members of the Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT) join the nation in extending heartiest congratulations to our newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, on her historic elevation as the first woman to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.