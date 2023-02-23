At last American Airlines has seen it fit to offer an apology to both our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent over its faux pas in demanding their check-in procedure in Guyana.
The Guyana government sought the necessary protocols by advising the airline, which failed to duly adhere.
It was with feeling that we noted the disappointment of President Dr Irfaan Ali as he lamented the incident. President Ali has become an admired leader of Caricom and we must note this.
Treatment of leaders of any country requires a certain degree of observation of protocol. Here the host country further ensured due diligence, and followed all steps necessary, not assuming anything.
This is not likely to happen with our Caribbean Airlines and we must take note, as too often we tend to decry our own. With the apology we can only hope there will be no repeat.
Our leaders deserve due respect and recognition at all times.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
Chaguanas