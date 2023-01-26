Our leaders running on empty tanks

In Macbeth, William Shakespeare wrote of an executed rebel, “Nothing in his life became him like him leaving it.” Many of today’s politicians however struggle to embrace an equivalent vision of a dignified exit from political life when their time comes.
The most recent and ugliest examples of this manifested itself in Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, who both stoked doubt over concluded elections in the US and Brazil, which led to their supporters storming and damaging key state buildings in their respective countries.
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the rare modern leader who is choosing to leave the stage rather than wait to be pushed off it. Having become the world’s youngest female head of government at age 37, Ardern was sworn in as New Zealand’s Prime Minister on October 26, 2017.
Now at age 42, Ardern has tendered her resignation as New Zealand’s Prime Minister, saying she has “nothing left in the tank”, and would not seek re-election.
A cynic might argue that she simply saw the writing on the wall, now that her popularity has ebbed and her Labour Party trails in the polls amid rising crime levels and high inflation. However, there would have been time to mount a political comeback well before the general election in October.
Unlike leaders who go on too long, Ardern’s stay in power will be enhanced by the leaving of it. Her self-awareness is on brand for a politician who became a global progressive icon. Her leadership during Covid-19 and after mass shootings at two mosques in 2019 won her global admiration.
For many presidents and prime ministers, the ambition and drive that got them to the top means that they struggle to contemplate voluntarily ceding power.
Ardern spared herself the indignities of overstaying her welcome. In her resignation speech, she confessed, “Politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”
What Ardern demonstrated in her resignation speech is a full understanding that in a democracy, the hardest thing is not winning power but knowing when to cede it. One wonders if the 70-year-old Kamla Persad-Bissessar and 73-year-old Dr Keith Rowley will ever arrive at this understanding and gracefully bow out of public life, considering that both have repeatedly demonstrated that they have absolutely nothing left in their tanks by way of effective policies.
The MPs with whom the aforementioned leaders have surrounded themselves also have empty tanks, as evidenced by their complete inability to collectively do the following:
• deliver basic, consistent services to the citizens of T&T
• address escalating crime and social inequality
• maintain an adequate health system despite annual billion-dollar allocations
• maintain basic infrastructure like roads, rivers and bridges
• cities and boroughs are overrun by the homeless and deranged despite annual billion-dollar allocations to social services
• a complete lack of will to diversify the economy
• perennial neglect of the agriculture sector despite skyrocketing food prices and global supply chain disruptions.
More specifically, MP Keith Scotland recently demonstrated his tank had long run dry when he quite comfortably told citizens of what is supposed to be the wealthiest Caricom nation in the 21st century that they ought to consider using coal pots if they cannot afford gas.
Not to be outdone, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds was eager to demonstrate that his tank does not even contain fumes when he declared that teachers and students “over-reacted” to the occurrence of a brazen shooting near their school because it occurred 200 metres away.
Never mind that a simple Google search reveals that a bullet from a 9mm medium-sized handgun has the capacity to travel 2,200 metres before falling to the ground. Of course, one is encouraged to not test this theory at home as in an urban area, a bullet most certainly won’t travel that far before hitting someone or something, which further magnifies the ludicrousness of MP Hinds’ statement.
And being the longest-serving, trailblazing “empty tank banton”, Dr Rowley as leader of the People’s National Movement, declared in a 2020 interview with CNC3 that we as a nation “must allow the rich to get richer to provide jobs for the poor”, completely oblivious to how inappropriate and absurd that such classist sentiments should echo from the mouth of a 21st century democratically elected leader.
One thing is abundantly clear, the source of all woes afflicting T&T society can be traced directly back to the group of long expired politicians who are completely void of vision and leadership qualities and who seem incapable of knowing when to step aside.
They prefer to anchor themselves in the political body like stubborn clumps of inflammation, slowly poisoning the body T&T, slowing it down and causing it much pain and suffering.
Oke Zachary
Valsayn