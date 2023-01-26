Our leaders running on empty tanks

I would like to thank the National Gas Company for recently sponsoring a few minutes of the most beautiful photographs of the landscape and seascape of Trinidad and Tobago, every evening, at the start of the TTT 6.30 p.m. news.

Congratulations to their amazing photographer for breathtaking views of the country that are new to us.

Perhaps the NGC could print a book with some of these photographs. It would certainly be a collector’s item.