Our long walk to freedom...

There was an avalanche of support for the UNC/NTA (United National Congress/ National Transformation Alliance) accommodation on Monday. Predictably, the slings and arrows of reactionary editors and jittery naysayers quickly took aim. Only the insane, or the PNM (People’s National Movement), would try to kill something this beautiful.
The Centre of Excellence’s rapprochement of Kamla, Jack and Gary represents a clarion call to the nation to put egos aside and unite in the face of common adversity. The big picture is that the “SS Trinidad” is being run aground by a clueless captain and crew.
Without the distractions of Covid-19 and mpox, the Government’s assault on the prosperity and wellness of citizens has been unmasked. We are faced with the idiocy of a Government that is asking citizens to vote for increased taxes!
Unemployment is so high that thousands of our desperate youths are lining up from 3 a.m. for any opportunity to earn a decent living. The current recruitment of prison officers is a case in point. Where are we going with a Government that boasts about jobless growth?
All hands are literally needed on deck to avoid the abyss as posited by Jack Warner. In his powerful address, he also likened the Opposition Leader to Nelson Mandela. This was instructive, especially with Emancipation Day fast approaching. While Mandela espoused unity in the new South Africa post-apartheid, he was first and foremost a freedom fighter.
Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar has remained steadfast in her determination to free Trinidad and Tobago from the shackles of the PNM. Her decision to partner with two respected patriots in Gary Griffith and Jack Warner is both visionary and magnanimous. On August 14, we must join them and commence our own long walk to freedom in Trinidad.
The PNM is the only political institution that eschews unity in Trinidad and Tobago. The divide-and-rule strategy employed by the colonial masters is still paramount. Our national anthem says twice that here every creed and race finds an equal place, yet the memo never reached Balisier House.
The “win alone, lose alone” mantra is not a show of strength but a tacit admission they are comfortable imposing their will on a divided nation. Many will swear this comfort is only derived from the majority seat allocation along the East-West Corridor and the studied adjustments of electoral boundaries by the EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission).
The depiction of proportional representation as a dagger through the heart of the PNM is, in reality, an admission of the party’s struggle to win the popular vote in any election. Yet, the winner-take-all Westminster model permits Government members to behave as if they are lords of all they survey.
Imagine, the Prime Minister, who never misses an opportunity to direct insulting remarks at members of the Opposition, went to South Trinidad recently as a merchant of unity! Come, my brothers, come my sisters, and let us build a nation together?
Apparently, members of the red party are the only citizens who contribute to nation-building. Thankfully, at least those who were offered the poisoned chalice were not described as being recalcitrant on this occasion.
The country is witnessing unparalleled examples of favouritism and political bias, even from members of supposedly independent institutions. Curiously, the Police Service is only able to investigate voice recordings made in Tobagonian accents.
Serious allegations are made against top officials and the public is yet to be provided with details of a planned independent investigation. How could this be?
URP (Unemployment Relief Programme) workers are being recruited to campaign during the day and still being paid their regular salaries. Food card politics is rampant. How difficult is it for the police to investigate these illegal acts? However, a boatload of police officers is sent to Tobago to raid the homes of the Chief Secretary and others.
Tobagonians will not forgive the PNM and its agents for disrespecting their highest office-holders. Trinidadians will also register their profound disgust on August 14 when the UNC/NTA juggernaut lands.
Andrew Cross
Tacarigua