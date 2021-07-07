Our ‘Mickey Mouse’ show

Last year, I sent seven e-mails to the Ministry of National Security for an exemption to leave Trinidad. Former minister Stuart Young had told the nation there was no need for an exemption to leave.
I know it was not me that former minister Young was talking about when he mentioned that people were sending in multiple e-mails on the same day, “clogging up the system”. Don’t even know if his statement was true or just political speech—which is a snippet of truth with a long story made up.
I eventually left last October.
In April 2021, I applied for an exemption to return to Trinidad on the new website application. I did get back an automated response with a file number, and was told I would be hearing from them shortly. I do not know what their definition of “shortly” is, but a month later I had to have someone check with the ministry on my behalf.
They could not find me by name in the system. Ah, such efficiency. I then sent my file number, and my friend was then told to tell me to send them an e-mail with proof of why I left the country.
My friend was asked to do something the ministry was responsible for. So much for professionalism, proper customer service, competence, reliability, business acumen and sensibility, to name a few. Their actions showed a lack of everything mentioned and more. I wondered who exactly was running this “Mickey Mouse Club”.
Almost three months later, I got an e-mail saying my application was approved and I am listed on a repatriation flight back to Trinidad.
The flight got back two weeks before the “borders” (code name for airports) were to officially open.
Myself and others, who had been fully vaccinated, were never told about our quarantining status before we travelled, as we were supposed to be. Who was to inform us?—the Ministry of National Security.
When we landed at Piarco, we were then given paperwork to fill and sign. This was when we knew we were to spend a week in quarantine at a State facility, then a week at home.
Here it is two weeks before the airports are opened, fully vaccinated persons have to quarantine at a State facility. But in two weeks’ time, fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to go straight home to quarantine.
So I ask, what is the difference? Yes, yes, the answer is two weeks (laugh, laugh). I am sure that is the logic of the people running this “Mickey Mouse” show. This “Mickey Mouse Club” seems to start from the top.
John S Gaskin
international wellness coach