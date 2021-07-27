Our mounting debts to China

The answer to the question in the letter which appeared on one of the Express letters pages yesterday (Page 15), asking where the money is coming from, is China.
We already have mounting debts to China and, in the end, will have to allow that country to do what it wants here.
Noboby else wants to lend us any money, except the IMF, and since we can no longer rely on local businesses and we don’t want to go to the IMF, there is only China left.
Any new or other political party coming into power here will be landed with massive debts owed to China.
GA Marques
via e-mail