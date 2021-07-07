Our NIS problem

I noted, with great interest, Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s recent lamentation about the shortfall in National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contributions.
In 2007, deceased Cecil Sylvester, who was an excellent local financial consultant, in his book, Money-Wise, wrote: “...we are likely to experience a crisis in our National Insurance pension programme, because there are less young people per capita, working to contribute to the scheme” (Page 10).
The People’s Partnership government, in its 2012-2013 budget, tried to bring the self-employed into the NIS family.
Colm Imbert and the PNM, which was then in opposition, vehemently resisted any effort to do so, during the Finance bill debate.
Hansard of Monday, January 28, 2013, in which the Finance bill was debated and passed, has some interesting revelations about the NIS.
Then-finance minister Larry Howai said the “fund is underfunded”, and “a smaller and smaller working population will be providing for a larger and larger retired population” (Hansard, Page 299).
Mr Howai proposed to increase contributions and “to allow the compulsory inclusion of self-employed persons in the national insurance system” (Hansard, Page 300).
Mr Imbert, in his response for the PNM, said a compulsory inclusion would require a special majority of Parliament and that there were 130,890 self-employed persons, with 30,607 aged 50 and over.
He also took umbrage at a proposal for 30,607 self-employed people over the age of 50 to get Age Credits, to qualify for an NIS grant. He stated these people would not have contributed or only made minimal contributions (Hansard, Pages 312-313).
The clincher was that Mr Imbert calculated that the grant for the 30,607 self-employed would cost the NIS an additional $1.5 billion (Hansard, Page 314).
Fast forward eight years later to Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
With the PNM now in Government, current Finance Minister Colm Imbert visited the Senate to answer a question on whether a feasibility study was being done to include sole traders in the National Insurance system.
He opined that “in all studies over the years, the introduction of self-employed persons into the National Insurance System requires a substantial initial financial contribution by the government in the millions of dollars to cater for older and low-income self-employed persons and it is not readily apparent that this contribution can ever be recovered” (Hansard, Pages 13-14).
It is clear that games are being played with the NIS. There is no need to pay a full NIS grant to those who have made zero or little contributions.
If any government was serious about including the self-employed, it would put a structured system in place.
On Monday, June 28, 2021, Mr Imbert, speaking in the House, boasted that “the NIS fund currently stands at almost $28 billion, enough “to last for another 22 years” (Hansard, Page 5).
One does not know whether to laugh or cry.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope