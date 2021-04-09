THE role of the Opposition mainly is to question the Government, in this case the Dr Keith Rowley People’s National Movement-led Government, and keep it in check from overspending the public’s purse and hold it accountable to the public.
Our Opposition is an important part of our legislature, and basically here to keep check over the government, such as in overspending or abuse of citizens’ civil rights by the ruling government.
The Opposition is the largest non-government party, in this case the United National Congress, and it has brought its third motion of no confidence against a Government minister inside of three months, where the House of Representatives sat on Friday, March 19, to highlight the shortfalls of Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
The UNC brought two no-confidence motions against the Government previously—one on National Security Minister Stuart Young on January 27, and the other, Energy Minister Franklin Khan on February 26.
The Opposition did its job to highlight to state of the economy and the financial affairs of both the energy and non-oil sectors, where it outlined why it had no confidence in this Minister of Finance due to the way State affairs are being handled, and therefore the business community, in fact, has no faith in the economy to invest in the country at the moment.
Using Central Bank reports to build the Opposition stance against the Government’s handling of a now “dead economy”, long dead in its opinion before Covid-19, the Opposition argued that the Finance Minister’s performance is directly related to the economy’s performance, and because of his failure in his job the entire country is suffering.
By outlining the failing economy and showing the fallout in the non-petroleum sector, the Opposition drew references to its previous administration being able to keep the economy booming during its term.
In so doing, the Opposition painted a dire picture of this economic state and the failures of the present Minister of Finance. The Opposition explained that there have been over 65,000 jobs lost, and the debt-to-GDP was circulating around 90 per cent.
T&T’s rating on ease of doing business is way below what it was previously during its term, and the fall in Government revenue is astounding. No way to recover and basically country is in a tail-spin to disaster, financially speaking.
On the other hand, the Government and the Minister of Finance used their arsenal to strike back, bringing up previous accusations of corruption and failures of the Opposition when it was in government, stating that economy recovery plan it has devised is a sound one and its plan would work under its stewardship.
So let’s examine the question of do you think the Opposition motions of no confidence against the Government are useful?
Surely, an opinion prominent the mind of the average person is that these motions are a total waste of time, as the Government has the majority with 22 seats in Parliament, and will always prevail if the motions are put to a vote in the House of Representatives.
The answer to this question is actually simple and must be stressed that an official opposition in parliament plays a very important and significant role in the governance of this country.
For our democracy to endure, we need to stop seeing in red or yellow glasses, and support the Opposition when it fights for the rights of our citizens, or stands up to call a spade a spade in our system and to keep the Government “on its toes”, even if we do not subscribe to its party.
Further, if there are good laws brought by the Government, to benefit each citizen, the Opposition should put country before party politics and vote for the beneficial laws that will impact the lives of our citizens.
However, every citizen must realise the benefits to having an opposition in parliament because without the opposition, political self-interest and selfishness would prevail, run unchecked, where secret agendas and back-door deals would be made to benefit the few.
The politicians’ self-interest, their friends and their families would benefit from these deals, where the system can easily be rigged for the rich contractor or conglomerate willing to pay the price for what they want. Where the privileged are able to get richer off the corruption, leaving the rest of the citizens, the average “Joe”, out of the equation.
So even if we support the present Government wholeheartedly, the Opposition role and function is an important one to help expose possible incompetence and the corruption of granting favours to privileged groups, to give each citizen an opportunity to have a say against unfair, biased treatment, and to bring about change or keep checks on important issues.
When the Opposition MPs raise their voices to be heard in the House of Representatives, it is not just to make noise but to raise real issues that affect each one of us.
So let us thank God that we have a system that gives us a voice to address our genuine concerns such as the Procurement Bill or addressing the lack of proper laws for violence against women, so we can address issues like these and can effect real change.
I call on the Government to take heed of the economic downturn and to come together to address a floundering economy.
This is of critical importance and affects everyone’s livelihood in T&T, which needs to be reopened and restarted immediately, while dealing with acquisition of vaccines fairly, safely and from a trusted source to save the lives of our population.
There is no doubt in my mind that we are sinking into the abyss, and before there is no time for recovery we need to address it now.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain